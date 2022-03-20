Headphone manufacturers give you an earful. Our sensitive ears suffer endless abuse from over-/on-ear headphones or in-ear headphones, nearly all of which now are wireless.
Over- and on-ear phones work great at home and while traveling. In-ear phones work best while outdoors, exercising and possibly in your office. Sometimes, you want to block external noise, while at other times, hearing your environment serves your safety.
The late John Koss designed the first high-fidelity stereo headphones in the 1950s. Since then, the field expanded to endless varieties. They all share the common trait of pressing on or wedging into your ears.
Safety and stability eliminate over- and on-ear phones for outdoor sports, especially those activities requiring helmets. Thus, most people rely on in-ear models when exercising. The settings on some of these permit passing through ambient sounds. Yet, they fail to provide a clear perspective of the sound around you.
A few years ago, Bose introduced its Frames sunglasses, which, at the time, I named product of the year. The $250 Frames incorporated tiny but high-fidelity speakers into the temple pieces of sunglasses. These clunky 1.6-ounce glasses let you hear the world around you while listening to music or podcasts. Bose applied all of its sonic skills to the sound and not the lenses or frames.
The Bose Alto, suggested for my size head, continually slipped down my nose with their slippery plastic requiring after-market nose pieces and behind-the-ear grips to keep them in place. The fragile Frames lasted six to nine months before Bose replaced them under warranty. This required returning them three times and waiting 10 days each time for a replacement. Also, the original Frames lacked much choice in lenses, which Bose improved in the newest generation. Bose designed the Frames as a single unit, so if the lenses are damaged or the electronics fail, the entire unit becomes unusable.
Last summer, I replaced the Bose with AfterShokz (now simply Shokz) OpenMove, $80 bargain model bone conduction headphones and separate sunglasses. These .9-ounce wonders sit above your ears and use bone conductivity to transmit sound to your inner ear. They require precise placement for best sound. Because their flexible band wraps around the back of your head, they work with a helmet. Their ultra-miniature size and weight entail some compromises with controls, but they use a standard USB-C plug for recharging, and the batteries last three to four hours per charge. The fidelity, while not comparable to the Bose Frames, is great for podcasts and noncritical music listening. Shokz markets three models ranging in price up to $130.
A month ago, the Anker Soundcore Frames arrived. These $200 1.6-ounce sonic sunglasses solve the Bose conundrum because the sunglasses and the temple pieces separate, allowing individual replacement. In fact, Anker offers a variety of sunglasses as well as empty frames for your choice of lenses that mate with the audio electronics. One choice is the classic aviator-style glasses with polarized lenses, which are great sunglasses. The Soundcore Frames also incorporate standard nose pieces that hold the glasses in place with excellent temple pieces that comfortably grip the sides of your head.
The good sound quality, while a slight notch beneath the Bose, serves mobile music and podcasts well. A smartphone app custom tailors the tonal quality and range to your listening preferences. For example, it enhances human voice for podcasts.
The Soundcore Frames require a two-piece proprietary magnetic charging attachment, one for each side. That’’s the major drawback for being able to separate the lenses from the temple pieces. The Soundcores operate for about three hours per charge, with a stern female voice alerting you every 10 to 15 minutes to when the battery is running low. A series of tones indicate powering up or off. They power off when you remove them from your head. At the moment, these rank as my essential sunglasses/headphones combo.