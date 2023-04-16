When revealing my authorship of this column in person, most people quickly ask for suggestions for products under consideration. There are thousands of items, and I’ve encountered only a tiny fraction of them. Here are the common-sense recommendations.
Beware of ghost legacy brands. You may fondly remember names such as RCA, GE, Toshiba, Motorola and others. The original companies sold off their names decades ago as they dissolved, cast off consumer electronics divisions or went completely bankrupt.
Reputable companies purchased a few names, such as LG capturing Zenith and Lenovo taking over IBM’s laptop PC business and Motorola’s cellphones.
Some vaunted names in the audio business changed hands multiple times before vanishing. GE products currently on the market, including its famed appliances, have no relationship to the GE that manufacturers jet turbines and medical gear.
At the same time, a recognizable brand name under original ownership offers some reassurance. Thus, Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Canon, Dell and others still market (and sometimes still manufacture) quality equipment. Only a few Chinese-owned brands reach this level, such as Lenovo in laptops or OnePlus with smartphones. Other striving Chinese brands include Hisense and TCL in TVs. Vizio, founded and owned in the U.S., manufactures where expedient.
You easily can find internet reviews of products of interest from reputable websites including Ars Technica, CNET, PC Magazine, Sound & Vision, Wirecutter and others. Consumer Reports requires a subscription, although you can read its reviews at the library.
Reviews sometimes miss the point. Many include arcane information or fixate on details that won’t increase your enjoyment. Whether a TV screen or computer monitor produces 500 or 600 nits of brightness makes little difference in most situations. If you view from a park bench or a very brightly lit room, then the brightness becomes more relevant. Every OLED TV review mentions their modest brightness, yet they produce ample light for normal rooms.
To my eyes, an overly bright screen hurts like hearing music at excessive volume. Fortunately, in both cases, you can decrease the excess.
Another aspect involves “color gamut,” the range of colors a screen can reproduce based on an agreed upon industry standard. This usually ranges from about 93 to 100 percent on most screens. You’ll probably never notice whether your display covers 100 percent, or even comes close, unless you’re a photographer/videographer and/or perhaps a cineaste.
Until fairly recently, the number of times a monitor updated the image, called refresh rate, was pretty closely tied to the power line frequency of 60 Hz. The advent of ever more sophisticated video games with increasingly rapid motion demanded increased refresh rates, leading to rates as high as 240 Hz. Yet if you simply watch regular TV shows and movies or YouTube videos, 60 Hz remains more than adequate for a TV or home computer.
Trust your own eyes and ears. Spend ample time looking and listening. Beyond reviews, trust yourself. This requires shopping at a store with normal “living room” lighting that adjusts its showroom TVs to “normal” rather than “store” settings. Every TV (and even some PC software) comes with a sales floor setting that increases the brightness and vibrancy of the picture. That’s like going to a bakery and being wowed by an irresistible cake with delicious frosting, until you cut into it. Shop at a local audio/video store where the sales person adjusts the picture to your taste. Perhaps you prefer an exceptionally bright, contrasty picture that explodes from the screen, but it’s not natural or necessarily the way the director or cinematographer intended it.
The first thing to do when turning on your new TV at home is closely inspecting the screen for tiny dark spots that are dead pixels. All manufacturers state a quality control tolerance for these. If you find more than that tolerance (about two to 10 depending on screen size) ask to return the TV.