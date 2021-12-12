Skip supply-chain shortages. Conjure holiday gifts that arrive via internet rather than truck. Skip standing in line or risking COVID-19 to gift someone. Instead, give a subscription to Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Showtime, HBO, Peacock, Paramount, Pandora, Spotify or any other entertainment streamer.
Yearly subscriptions range from about $65 to $150. Content providers vary pricing based on whether there is advertising and/or the number of screens/devices on which you can enjoy it. Netflix bases cost on video quality, with 4K resolution costing far more than basic SD DVD quality.
When the person receiving your gift of entertainment sits down to enjoy, he/she repeatedly will think of you even more than with a physical item.
You also can gift easy-to-use streaming devices that enable all these video (and audio) services, assuming you want more flexibility than a so-called “smart TV.” Prices start at $18 for the basic Amazon Fire TV stick, with the 4K version for $25, ranging all the way up to the Apple TV 4K box for $180. In between are a wide range of Roku sticks from $20 to $86 and Google Chromecast TV sticks from $25 to $95. The Nvidia Shield, an outstanding device video connoisseurs, costs $150.
EBooks from Kindle and other online book sources also are easy to order and deliver to friends and family. After receiving an email announcing your gift, they simply click on a couple of links. The book pops up on their e-reader, tablet, phone and/or computer. This also applies to audiobooks.
Another virtual yet tangible array of gifts includes software and applications easily sent to someone for download. Just be sure the app you select works on the recipient’s specific phone (Apple or Android) or computer (Mac, Windows or Linux).
Most free apps offer more useful and elegant versions when you pay for them. For example, Wunderground weather, arguably the best online weather app, ditches advertising and offers extended information when you pay to subscribe. Sometimes paid antivirus software is more effective and includes more features than the free version.
Bitdefender and Kapersky rate the highest among antivirus programs. Similarly, every Windows user should use a third-party backup program beyond what Microsoft offers. Again, the paid software offers some critical features missing from the free version. Macrium Reflect is a superb backup program.
Most online apps and software include a money-back guarantee, so if it fails to thrill the recipient, he/she can trade it for something more useful, or cancel and you’’ll receive a refund. You then can ask what the person might prefer.
The beauty of offering “intellectual property” rather than “stuff” is that it wastes no resources for packaging, freight or delivery. There’’s no need to recycle the box, because there isn’’t one.
However, if you want to make a big statement, big-screen TVs may never be less expensive. Even with the current chip shortage and shipping bottlenecks, big-screen TVs remain in ample supply at temptingly low prices.
Headphones, especially noise-canceling models, resound with competitive pricing. While Bose only marks down older model QuietComfort phones, Sony steeply dropped the price of its comparable, current, in-demand models.
To keep up, other brands followed suit. The Sony WH-1000XM4, one of the best and most versatile over-the-ear true wireless noise-canceling headphones sell at $100 off the $349 list price. The in-ear WF-1000XM4 also now sells for $249 or less.
We’’ll have a full review of the WH-1000XM4 in a month, but initial impressions rank them well above the Bose QuietComfort 35, which cost $50 more.
My father gave me my first electronic Christmas gift, the Koss Pro4AAA, under the tree. He put them in a suit bag as a joke, since he knew clothing was not my thing. Being small and easy to wrap, sans suit bag, makes headphones an ideal gift.