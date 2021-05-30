Zoom, zoom, zoom roared the Mazda advertisements a few decades ago.
In those days, only fast cars zoomed. Now, many exasperated people wish they never heard this onomatopoeic word.
It now refers to a company and its namesake software that fosters online meetings. Skype preceded Zoom as did Apple FaceTime.
Skype started during the internet boom of the 1990s as a way to make high-quality free voice calls anywhere in the world.
Then eBay, which bought it in 2006, sold it for over three times the price to Microsoft in 2011. Microsoft also integrated it into Windows as a mostly-free audio and video service.
Microsoft offers its own fusion of Skype and Zoom called Microsoft Teams, while Google pushes its own Google Meet, although it’s delivered and discarded other conferencing applications (apps).
Lesser-known alternatives for video conferencing and video calls include Discord (discord.com), FreeConferenceCall (freeconferencecall.com), Zoho Meeting (zoho.com) (about $8 monthly) and GoTo Meeting (gotomeeting.com) (about $12 monthly).
The Zoom competitors advertise improved security, added features and greater ease of use. In defense of Zoom, it was unprepared for the tsunami unleashed by the pandemic.
The free services, including Zoom, offer paid tiers that permit longer conferences, more participants, sometimes higher audio-video quality and other essential features for business use. All work on nearly all computers/phones/operating systems except for Apple’’s FaceTime.
While Zoom remains vulnerable to security issues and hackers, the company greatly fortified it in the past year.
Considering it’s free for casual users and provides great versatility, Zoom remains hard to beat. I use it weekly with great satisfaction.
No matter which online conferencing software you choose, hardware and internet connections determine ultimate quality.
Until the pandemic, most people, aside from content creators and gamers, cared little about the upload speed of their internet connection.
Generally, any upload speed sufficed for email and the commands to initiate downloads. Internet service providers appreciated this because until fiber-optic internet connections, copper wires could not provide equal upload and download speeds.
Usually, uploads were capped at 10 percent or less of download speeds. ISPs bury the upload speed in advertised specifications or fail to show it at all.
Thus, if you’re paying for 100 mbps downloads, your upload speed would be 10 mbps or less. That’s probably enough for a Zoom conference, but not ideal.
For example, Comcast’s current upload speeds for those connected via copper wire range from 3 to 35 mbps with most of you reading this probably are closer to 3 mbps.
If you pay for Comcast’s 1 gig download speed, your upload is about 35 mbps.
However, Comcast recently announced new technology that will facilitate much higher upload speeds over existing copper connections.
Comcast failed to announce when it will activate this new technology but implied subscribers might see modest improvements in upload speed in the relatively near future.
Comcast ultimately aims for nearly symmetrical upload and download speeds but provided no time frame or cost.
When possible, always wire your PC, tablet or phone directly via an Ethernet cable to your internet router. Don’t rely on WiFi, which further slows down data transfer. Only the latest and greatest WiFi 6 (AX) capable router used with a WiFi 6 client (phone, tablet or laptop) avoids the wireless bottleneck, and even that depends on their distance from the router.
Don’t cook with your microwave while WiFi conferencing online, because microwave ovens use the same frequency spectrum as WiFi. Most leak harmless radio waves that conflict with WiFi, as do baby monitors and other home wireless gadgets.
Once upon a time, goin’ to a meeting meant attending church on Sunday. That meant dressing up.
Now, it means online conferencing dressed appropriately from the shoulders up.
I started this column intending to write about the terrific Logitech Brio Webcam, but that will wait until the next column.