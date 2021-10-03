Charles Dickens often serialized his novels in magazines, sometimes supplying different endings each month. Did Pip ever win over Estella?
Readers who email with various problems often leave us in suspense. Did they fall in love with their internet service provider, or were they jilted? Were they able to repair their beloved electronics and keep the romance alive?
- Here’s one happy ending. It involves the Urbana reader with ISP and cable problems.
“On June 28, I3 Broadband connected me. No problems doing that. Good-quality internet service. Consistent; no spinning wheels.
“Using my router, I am charged $49.99 per month for 200 mbps of data. No tax or other charges added if you use your own router.
“Now the ‘good’ part: A week later, I had no internet. I phoned I3 and spoke with a tech who checked the system from their end. He saw that my location was not online.
“He scheduled a technician to come to my home. The tech arrived the next day, but less than 24 hours later.
“He found that an animal had gnawed a cord, which had been lying on the ground. He sent a request that burying my line be a priority (I3 doesn’t do that work. Not sure who does).
“There was a problem gaining access to the property next door to enable the technician to reconnect me, but he came back later that day, after the neighbor unlocked a gate, to finish the job. He was so sorry it had taken so long.
“He discovered a different way to gain access to the utility right-of-way, saying he could get it done faster if it happens again.
“So far, I3 is a winner. With Comcast, I still would be trying to reach a human (i3broadband.com).”
- The following is a response to my recycling column from Susan Monte, recycling coordinator for Champaign County:
“I enjoyed your article about re-use/repair/recycle options for electronics items. I thought you might be interested in receiving the latest E-Guide for residents of Champaign County, an item that I try to keep updated for Champaign County residents.
“The latest E-Guide is available at the nonprofit Champaign County Environmental Stewards website: ccenvstew.com/.
“This E-Guide is slated to be updated soon to include online registration info about the Oct. 16 Residential Electronics Collection event.
“To receive the CCES Newsletter, sign up by navigating to the ‘Contact’ tab on the website. There still may be time slots available for this month’s electronics recycling event at Parkland.”
- Here’s an intelligent question from a reader whose TV makes him feel dumb:
“Who do I go to for training, instruction or in-home help in accessing the smart side of the flat-screen TV we bought three to four years ago? Although I have tried half a dozen times over the last three to four years, I haven’t been able to access the ‘smart’ capabilities.”
Smart TV is a marketing term and a misnomer. The so-called “smart” part of the TV allows you to access programming from the internet (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc.) without using an external adapter such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.
Most smart TVs display internet choices as an option in their set-up menus. Then you need to open an account for one or more of the many services. The TV remembers this and automatically logs on to the service every time you return.
Some TVs also offer a limited number of “free” advertising-supported program options beyond broadcast TV.
Every TV manufacturer handles this differently, so it’s difficult to walk you through the steps. You should be able to visit the store that sold you the TV for a demonstration or schedule a house call.
- Correction: I gave the wrong website for Bowers & Wilkins in the last column. It is bowerswilkins.com. My apologies.