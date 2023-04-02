Typewriters. Eight-cylinder cars. Black-and-white TV. Daily airline flights between Champaign and St. Louis. Two-channel stereo receivers.
From 1980-’90, major audio manufacturers marketed over 500 different models of stereo receivers. As with horsepower in cars, a wattage war ignited with units producing from 20 watts to 500 watts per channel. In retrospect, any receiver with over 100 watts per channel was a foolish waste, and most people could easily enjoy ample, clear sound with 50 watts per channel. The parallel competition involved lowering various forms of distortion to nearly immeasurable levels and even trying to quantify nonexistent forms of distortion. Other than listeners with truly golden ears, very few people could hear the difference between .01 and .001 percent total harmonic distortion, and in most cases between .1 and .01.
Recently, an email blast arrived in my mailbox from Good Vibes advertising a bargain-priced, well-under-$200 Sony stereo receiver. While no longer made in Japan, at least it was not another unknown brand from China. Like car audio systems recently referred to in this column, the receiver lacks AM radio. It produces 100 watts per channel at 1 percent distortion. If that distortion level seems high, simply play it at a lower volume level, since you probably don’t need all of those 100 watts.
I notified a good friend in search of a stereo receiver about this value. After looking at the specifications, she replied that she desired something more upscale, something just under “audiophile.” So I went to work finding a receiver to suit her. Sadly, I came up empty-handed.
There are a few two-channel stereo receivers from recognizable brand names (Yamaha, Onkyo, Pioneer) in the $200-$250 price range similar to the Sony. They produce enough power to drive most speakers and provide decent sound quality. The big next step up divides between multi-channel home theater receivers or semi-audiophile stereo receivers festooned with every possible feature and option possible. The latter tend to be far more than most listeners desire just to enjoy great sounding music. An example is the Denon DRA-800H for $550.
Certainly you could just use two channels of a multi-channel home theater receiver, but you’re still paying for those extra channels, which add more complexity to the operation. Whatever happened to simplicity?
A final option, which I recommend, is to skip the receiver, which contains a radio tuner, and choose an integrated amplifier. This is not a social appellation, but rather a combination of pre-amplifier and power amplifier on a single chassis sans tuner. These start at about $300 and increase to well over $1,000. Many of these integrated amplifiers included the ability to “tune” internet streams via Wi-Fi and/or accept Bluetooth streaming from your phone or tablet. They usually deliver outstanding sound quality.
Here’s a reader question: “Wonder if you have a take on a problem many of us are having w/the Hulu app on iPads. From what I can find, this is an issue that comes w/the latest IOS update, which, for some reason, eliminates the sound on the Hulu app. Sound on other streaming services still works fine, & sound on Hulu app on our TV works fine, but not on the iPad. After doing all the requisite uninstall, re-install, turning device on & off, etc., the problem remains. The workaround suggested is to log in to Hulu via the web, specifically using Firefox (which is my default browser anyway), & the sound then works. This is an acceptable solution, just not quite as smooth as directly using the app. All well & good, but it’s frustrating to have an app & not be able to use it.”
This situation is extremely common, not just with Hulu and iPads. I counsel patience. Within a few months, if not weeks, either Hulu or Apple will recognize the issue and send out an update to correct it.