Podcasting does not involve alien creatures emerging from cocoons to go fishing.
Podcasting grew out of primitive audio blogging on the internet about 20 years ago.
The name derived from Apple’s iPod portable music player, onto which listeners downloaded these audio vignettes.
While most people played music, some listeners preferred commentary and spoken word.
The iPod preceded the
iPhone, providing the basis for the smartphone that changed the world. By the time the iPhone arrived, the name “podcast” stuck.
Numbers vary widely, but some sources report there are as many as 4 million podcasts currently available on the internet and up to 60 million or more episodes. Since the iPod recently faded into history, nearly all listeners download and listen to podcasts on their smartphones.
If you can conceive of a subject or topic, a podcast addresses it.
As in the wider world, these range from deeply religious to pornographic, from well-researched science to rumor, fallacy and myth.
You’ll hear very few featuring music, or at least whole songs or compositions, because of music-licensing regulations and fees.
To circumvent this, most podcasts commission original music for themes and backgrounds.
Podcast lengths vary from a few minutes to an hour.
Podcast creators range from individuals recording in their closets to the world’s largest broadcasters, news organizations and corporations.
Creating a podcast costs next to nothing, and renting space on a server to disseminate it costs very little.
All smartphones come with a podcast app. Google supplies one with Android, and Apple incorporates it in iTunes. Some major internet music purveyors, such as Spotify and Sirius XM, also include podcast apps.
Finally, there are dozens of independent podcast apps you can add to your phone or tablet.
One of the best of these is “Pocket Casts” (pocketcasts.com, or search for its name in the app store).
Often, these standalone, better-designed podcast apps deliver more features and greater versatility than the Google and Apple versions.
While Google and Apple include the podcast player gratis, most independent podcast apps offer two levels. There’s free, which is my favorite, and “premium,” which adds more features and costs from $10-$25 a year.
One of the “Pocket Cast” premium features includes the ability to upload your own audio files to your phone as if they were podcasts.
Unlike broadcast radio and established internet streaming entities, podcasts lack quality control.
Some sound dreadful, some need considerable editing, and others contain blatantly offensive material.
Even some professional podcasts, such as Nate Silver’s “FiveThirtyEight,” sound like they are recorded in the bathroom, even before the pandemic.
Because podcasts lack regulation, you sometimes don’t know the source. If you’re a libertarian, celebrate, since they are totally uncensored.
You’ll recognize the highly reputable ones from NPR, WNYC Studios, CNN, the New York Times, along with other newspapers and the legacy broadcast networks.
However, even these sterling examples sometimes sell their imprimatur to outside companies.
Thus, you may hear a podcast from a source you trust only to learn that it is produced by a large bank, brokerage, drug company or similar major corporate entity trying to influence you.
The producer might even pay one of the regular commentators, program hosts or writers to be the voice of its podcast.
NPR and other respected broadcast sources tend to shoot themselves in the foot, since they offer nearly all of their broadcast programming as podcasts.
Thus, if you miss “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” “Fresh Air” or “Science Friday” on WILL, you always can subscribe to the podcast.
The majority of podcasts are free. Most contain advertising, like radio broadcasts. Many offer a premium level where you pay for freedom from commercials along with bonus episodes.
My favorite podcasts are “The Daily” from the New York Times, “Freakonomics,” “Big Picture Science” and “FiveThirtyEight.” I subscribe to 14 podcasts, with new episodes automatically downloading on my phone.