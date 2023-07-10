A reader asked two good questions about Pixel Android smartphones that will require more than a single column to answer. Let’s start with the most common issue.
“I read your recent article on the Pixel 7a with great interest since I’m now on my third Pixel. I started out with a secondhand Pixel 3 several years ago and then had a 4a (5G) for three years. Unfortunately, the fingerprint sensor gave out, and it was too much of a nuisance to open it most of the time with the security pattern. I almost bought a 6a when it was on sale until I discovered that it apparently had the same problem. I read somewhere in the reviews that the 7 had supposedly finally resolved this issue, so I decided to spring for that instead. Much to my dismay, it hasn’t been all that great either. The facial recognition does work sometimes, but it is inconsistent. Whenever I do have to revert to the fingerprint sensor (frequently), it’s usually not recognized, and I end up back at the security pattern again.
So I’m wondering if I’m just not holding the cellphone properly so that the camera can recognize me or if I am incorrectly pressing my finger on the sensor. Do you have any tips on how I can get this working any better? I love the camera on the Pixel and its seamless integration with Google Photos. I also appreciate the regular Android updates and am otherwise satisfied with it. I have no interest in an iPhone but am wondering occasionally if a Samsung would be any better for this routine procedure?”
In general, fingerprint sensors lack reliability, whether on Android phones or iPhones. This is especially true since manufacturers started embedding the sensor in the display rather than on the back or side of the phone. If you read online reviews, fingerprint-recognition failure is one of the main complaints. It may be marginally better on Samsung over Pixel phones, but it won’t be perfect.
The fingerprint sensor in my Pixel 6 detects my finger about 70 percent of the time. The Pixel allows five different fingers to be entered. To increase reliability, if you’re willing to stick with a single finger, enter the same finger all five times. This way you can vary the pressure and angle beyond the measurements for each single entry.
Also, notice in the setup menu you can increase the screen touch sensitivity, although that may backfire. The moisture level of your finger also makes a difference. People with dry skin experience more problems.
Facial recognition varies from product to product. On my Dell laptop, which uses infrared as well as visible light, it is 99 percent reliable. On my previous LG phone, it was about 50 percent reliable. Hardware sensors and software algorithms determine the success of facial recognition.
The angle of the camera, distance from face and ambient light (if the device does not use infrared) determine the success of facial recognition. Read the instructions carefully (or find advice online) about the ideal distance from your face to hold the phone.
Whether using fingerprint or facial recognition, it’s vital to keep your display clean. Considering the number of finger touches and ear/face contact for most phones, you should clean your screen daily. Never use regular glass cleaner (such as Windex). Spray a small amount of eyeglass cleaner onto a microfiber cloth. You don’t need exotic, expensive chemicals. In fact, even just a bit of distilled water on a microfiber cloth works in a pinch. Always use a microfiber cloth, never your shirtsleeve, tissue or paper towel.
Our reader also had a question about his phone’s charging port, but we’ll answer that in the next column.
Overall, while today’s smartphones, whether Android or Apple, are impressively robust, they still need some TLC, including regular, non-immersive cleaning.