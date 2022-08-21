Save time, money and the environment.
Don’t recycle your desktop computer: Upgrade it.
Most computers function for at least five years, many for 10 years.
The industry attempts to convince us that after three years, your computer becomes a doorstop.
There are two fairly easy, relatively inexpensive ways you can bring your desktop PC up to date.
It’s somewhat harder with a Mac.
Install more and faster memory, and replace the hard drive.
Most computers come with 8 GB or 16 GB of memory and accept a range of memory chip speeds.
Often, you can install faster memory chips (DRAM), but more significantly, your operating system (most likely Microsoft Windows) loves memory.
The more you have, the better Windows works.
Even a 5-year-old computer accepts as much as 32 GB of memory.
Currently, fast DRAM memory is a good bargain.
You probably can buy 32 GB for less than $100.
Even more significantly, a fast 500 GB or even 1 TB solid-state hard drive (SSD) might cost less than a trip to the grocery store.
You can find them for under $100.
You can find 250 GB SSDs for as little as $30.
Nothing speeds up a PC more than a fast drive.
If your PC still uses an old-fashioned rotating hard drive, upgrade immediately.
If you already have an SSD, you might be surprised by how much they’ve improved over the past three years.
Unless you’re comfortable working under the hood of your PC, bring it to a computer specialist.
He/she will know the kind of memory your computer needs and the best SSD for your needs.
In minutes, the technician can replicate (clone) your existing hard drive onto your new SSD drive.
Both a memory transplant and new drive should cost about $100 in labor.
If things go smoothly, it could cost less.
So for $300, you will enjoy a dramatically faster PC.
Unfortunately, this does not work for most laptops since manufacturers solder or glue in memory and drives.
Apple makes swapping parts extremely difficult in its desktop computers.
You might wonder about your aging CPU (central processing unit) and if it also can be replaced with a more recent, faster model.
Intel and AMD change the sockets every couple of years, making upgrades questionable.
It’s also not cost effective, since a new mid-range CPU costs at least $150, and installing it is trickier than swapping memory or hard drives.
What Intel and AMD would prefer you not know is that CPU speed plays a very small role in the overall speed of your computer.
Unless you manipulate enormous databases or work in Photoshop, you don’t need a high-end CPU.
For web surfing, social media, email and word-processing CPUs make minimal difference.
The first line of this column mentioned the environment.
A reader questioned my all-out enthusiasm for electric vehicles with their environmental benefits.
“When cars become old, what happens to the batteries? Are they recycled? Can they be used indefinitely? Can some parts be recycled? I remember an article some time ago of a graveyard of electric cars somewhere in France. Nobody talks about this — we go gaga over electric cars. Also, it takes a lot of energy to make electric batteries; gas for the excavators digging the raw materials, transporting the diggings, refining the stuff, etc. When does it all equal out?”
Mining lithium, cobalt and nickel necessary for lithium batteries creates a mess, but not as big of a mess as the petroleum industry.
The electric battery and car industry created a roadmap for battery recycling and disposal.
For example, when batteries no longer maintain the necessary range for long-distance driving, they can be repurposed for home and industrial electrical storage.
The technologies and facilities exist for recycling the materials in lithium batteries, especially since the cost of new raw materials provides a strong recycling incentive.