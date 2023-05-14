Hey buddy, can you spare a charge?
If the government’s goal of accelerating sales of electric vehicles pans out, let’s hope those friendly motorist-aid trucks patrolling the Chicago expressways and tollways include electric generators as well as spare gas.
I once ran dry at 3 a.m. in the middle of Nevada. A friendly state trooper gave me a lift to the nearest gas station 10 miles away, where I procured a gallon of gas into a borrowed can. Try that with an EV.
After driving an EV for three months, away-from-home charging seems to be the main issue stalling the mass transition away from internal combustion engines.
Those of you driving Teslas might chortle at other EV owners, because Tesla installed dedicated charging stations throughout the country long before other automakers entered the field.
Mercedes recently announced it would deploy its own chargers. Meanwhile, other charging companies such as ChargePoint, Electrify America (owned by Volkswagen), EVgo, Blink and Greenlots regularly install new chargers.
Some also manufacture home chargers.
Most chargers work on the same business model. You can pay full retail, usually about 45 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), or you can join for a monthly fee and then receive about a 10 to 20 percent charging discount.
They take credit cards just like self-serve gas pumps.
However, as cars and chargers become more sophisticated, simply plugging in your car authenticates the transaction, either directly billing you or the credit card that you have on file.
Of course, you can charge at home if you put your car in a garage or park close to your house.
Basic L2 40-50 amp chargers will “fill the tank” of most EVs in eight to 10 hours.
Home electric rates in our area run about 14 cents per kWh, slightly less if you sign up for Ameren’s 11 p.m.-to-7 a.m. home charging discount.
The chargers with installation cost about $750-$1,000.
Keep in mind that with commercial charging, your EV almost always charges more slowly than the rates advertised by the car manufacturer or the rating of the charger.
EVs also charge more slowly in cold weather, when there are multiple cars using the same charging facility, and as your car’s charge level exceeds 60 to 70 percent. Thus, your car may charge fairly rapidly from 20 to 60 percent and then dramatically slow down.
Manufacturers engineer the slowdown to protect the batteries, while the proprietors of chargers appreciate that the slowing rate will inspire impatient drivers to move along and free up the charger for the next car.
If a commercial charger advertises 350 kw, you’ll be lucky to charge at 150 kw, even if you drive one of the EVs with 700-900-volt systems.
The higher the car’s voltage, the faster its potential charging rate.
Depending on your car, the charger and the temperature, you could be spending an hour charging from 20 to 80 percent.
Many EVs incorporate a battery pre-conditioning circuit that warms cold batteries for a faster charge, but it may not overcome frigid temperatures.
I fully expected my EV to travel 10 to 20 percent fewer miles per full charge than its advertised range.
The slow commercial charging speeds surprised me.
A few EV companies boast that they can achieve a 60 percent charge in 20 minutes. They forgot to specify the moon must be full and Venus must be aligned with Mars.
It is possible, but don’t plan on it if you’re running late for dinner or your daughter’s wedding.
To maximize EV battery life, keep your battery charged to a range between 20 and 80 percent.
With many EVs, you can set the standard charge limit to 80 percent, which is enough for daily driving.
Only when you’re planning a long trip and require maximum range should you “top off the tank” at 100 percent.
At the other end, try not to drive your EV below a 20 percent charge.