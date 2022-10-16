A few weeks ago, we painted Microsoft in unflattering colors for soon requiring a Microsoft account to log onto Windows. Unfortunately, we tarred Apple with the same brush, which is not entirely true.
An astute reader corrected us: “It is true that Apple does offer you the ‘opportunity’’ to either sign in with an existing or to create a new Apple ID. However, doing so is completely optional in even the most recent versions of their desktop and mobile operating systems. There is a conspicuous option to continue without creating or using an Apple ID, although their mobile devices are a bit more insistent (and this can be annoying). Either one can still most certainly be used without ever creating an Apple ID.
“I do think it ridiculous and unfortunate that Microsoft seems to be forcing all users of Windows 11. I have no plan to use Windows 11 other than to see what it is about.”
The same reader took offense that we were dismissive toward the third major operating system, Linux.
“Desktop Linux, although far from perfect, has improved by leaps and bounds over the years. I thought the article was rather unfair to dismiss it as an option so quickly. Sure, it is not for everyone, and there is definitely a learning curve. With some effort, software for Windows can sometimes be run, and if all you need is a web browser, most of the popular options are already there right out of the box or easily added.
With so much happening entirely in a web browser today, I feel that desktop Linux deserves some consideration. You have only the time spent trying it out to lose. It can be the perfect thing to give that old computer a second life.”
Google modified Linux for its Chrome operating system.
I concur with the reader that Linux is useful for some users in some instances. Linux comes in a variety of “flavors” depending upon which distribution (distro) you choose. Some are nearly as easy to use as Windows, such as Mint, Zorin and Ubuntu; others are more “industrial grade” for serious corporate users. One advantage of Linux is that it attracts fewer viruses and malware than Windows. While not immune to miscreants, most focus on the far larger Windows user base.
Several recent emails inquired about TV antennas for receiving free broadcast TV. There is little magic to TV antennas, no matter what advertising claims. There is no such thing as a “digital” or “HD” antenna. All antennas bend to the laws of physics. Your main choices are gain, that is, how weak of a signal the antenna can usably capture, and whether you want that gain mostly from a single direction or spread more evenly in an omni-directional pattern. Some antennas come with built-in amplifiers, but these rarely compensate for lack of antenna gain. The design of the antenna and/or the number of elements determines gain.
An outdoor (roof) antenna almost always surpasses indoor antennas. Where you live determines whether you want a directional or omni-directional antenna. The TV transmitting towers in East Central Illinois ring the compass from WICD in Fithian in the east to WAND in Decatur in the southwest. You have a choice of opposite directions for Fox or ABC, since they have affiliates to the east and far southwest. Meanwhile, WCIA is close by in Seymour and WILL near Allerton Park.
Generally spending $50-$100 on a TV antenna should be sufficient. I’’ve tested one of the $30 indoor hang-on-the-wall/window cardboard antennas, and it actually performed fairly well in northwest Champaign County. When using an indoor antenna, moving it just inches can significantly change reception quality. Windows usually are better than walls. I recommend paying a professional to mount a roof antenna. It may cost an extra $100 or so, but will most likely resolve reception woes.