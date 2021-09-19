Even Jimmy John’s fails at delivery when the product is intimate sound.
Headphone manufacturers strive for the best technology to privately feed sound to your brain. From the first Koss true stereo headphones 60 years ago until today, the goal remains to fill your mind with music without disturbing others.
AfterShokz specializes in “wireless bone-conduction headphones.” This means vibrating your skull rather than your eardrums to stimulate the nerves of your inner ear.
Back at the dawn of the Walkman, a different company promoted its “BoneFone,” a pair of speakers worn like a horse collar that supposedly vibrated your clavicle. In reality, your ears picked up the sound from the speakers, not from your bones.
The AfterShokz headphones come closer to true bone conduction. It markets four Bluetooth models from $80 to $160. I chose the least expensive OpenMove model. It’s an ultra-lightweight model with a rubbery wire headband modestly bulging on both sides, incorporating the electronics and battery. Right-angle bends contain the two plastic covered transducers that do the vibrating. You can wear them atop or on the back of your head so that they rest on the area of your skull adjacent to your ears. When not in use, they can hang around your neck.
The design offers a few advantages over conventional headphones. They don’’t block ambient sound, which is a great plus for bicyclists and joggers. AfterShokz actually supplies earplugs in the box for those desiring to reduce external noise.
The OpenMove rest on your head so comfortably, you forget you’re wearing them. They don’t physically irritate sensitive ears or overload them with excessive sound, and they don’t get covered in earwax. They also don’t fall out of your ears or foster sound-drowning wind vortices like some conventional in-ear buds. The person sitting next to you won’t hear them, but creating vibrations strong enough to travel through your bone sometimes tickles.
Unfortunately, the OpenMove just don’t sound very good. They reproduce a limited frequency response, and with the average smartphone, they won’t play as loudly as you might desire. Their small size and tiny buttons require some deftness to operate.
They do excel in one category. With the OpenMove, podcasts sound superb. They optimize voices for ideal presence and clarity. They have become my preferred phones for listening to podcasts while cycling. The battery, which recharges using a USB-C
cable, lasts for about six hours. (aftershokz.com)
The Bowers & Wilkens PX-7, at $400, represent the opposite extreme. They may be the ultimate over-the-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones. While Bose and Sony claim all the glory for noise-canceling headphones, Bowers & Wilkens deserves the prize.
They designed the PX-7 from the ground up as audiophile headphones that conveniently also allow the latest, best Bluetooth wireless connectivity. If you want to hear their ultimate fidelity, plug them into your electronics with the supplied cable. They offer two levels of noise cancellation or none.
After all, Bowers & Wilkens, which also makes $50,000 loudspeakers, started as, and always has been, an audiophile company. The late John Bowers insisted that the company’s engineers attend symphony concerts in order to design speakers that reproduce realistic sound.
The PX-7’s extended, smooth frequency response with uninhibited dynamic range do justice to all music as well as the human voice, since these headphones also work for phone calls.
As an audio engineer, I insist on them for mixing live radio broadcasts, which demand extremely accurate reproduction. Their excellent noise reduction allows me to concentrate on the music without distraction. When you remove them from your head, they automatically pause recorded music and go into standby. The minor flaws of the PX-7 include being a bit heavy on the head and slightly over-generous bass.
They recharge using USB-C and play for about 30 hours per charge. Their handsome, refined appearance merely hints at their sonic abilities. (bowerswilkens.com).