Rich Warren | Making the switch from gas to electric
Electric vehicles (EVs) zoom into consciousness as the wheels of the future. While offering advantages over existing internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, they fall short of a magic chariot.
The most appealing EVs from the likes of Cadillac, Polestar, Ford, Lucid and others, although heavily promoted, won’t be available until the fall, or even 2024. They require even more scarce special computer chips than ICE cars, as well as some exotic materials. Lithium batteries remain expensive and limited. The recent IRA bill passed by Congress motivates major corporations such as LG Chem and Panasonic to construct large battery manufacturing facilities around the U.S., in part so buyers can receive part of the tax credit.
Similar to ICE cars with their fictitious miles-per-gallon ratings, EVs also claim highly optimistic miles-per-kilowatt-hour ratings (kWh), which determine their efficiency and range. Further, all cars lose efficiency in cold temperatures, especially EVs. Excessive speed, wind direction, multiple passengers and cargo also reduce range.
Range tempers EV desirability. Lucid, which manufactures in Arizona, currently holds the crown for the greatest range of over 500 miles per charge with its $140,000 Air Grand Touring range edition. Lucid’s base model $90,000 Air Pure claims about 400 miles range. Most other EVs drive about 200-300 miles before requiring a charge. Even the vaunted Tesla long range covers only about 350 miles before plugging in.
Then again, the bladder of many drivers requires more frequent stops than battery charging. Driving 280 miles at the speed limit is four hours.
Plugging in is the biggest weakness of EVs. First, you usually need to install a home charger. The units, which usually require a professional electrician to install, cost from $500-$800. The electrician will need to run a 50-80 amp circuit, which is a lot of juice in watts or dollars. While commercial charging stations proliferate, a lot of them don’t always work. Or there can be a long line of cars waiting to charge. Electrify America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen, developed a particularly notorious reputation for unreliability. Conversely, Tesla offers the most extensive and dependable charging network. Further, achieving an 80 percent recharge on the road requires anywhere from 20-90 minutes depending upon the car and the charger.
Many people buy an EV thinking about how much they’ll save over buying gas. This was true last June when gas was $5 a gallon and electricity was about 5 cents per kilowatt hour. Now gas is a little over $3 a gallon and electricity costs 12-14 cents per kilowatt hour. The savings diminish.
On the positive side, EVs pollute less (even taking into account some of the electricity comes from coal), and they are mechanically simpler, meaning lower maintenance. They are quiet, rapidly accelerate, and they don’t need a catalytic converter that entices thieves. The last time I wrote about the ecological benefits of EVs, a reader took issue about the environmental degradation from manufacturing and disposing of lithium batteries. Manufacturing is no worse than materials for ICE vehicles, including refining petroleum, and lithium battery recycling operations are springing up around the country.
Perhaps the best value EV on the road and one that you actually can buy tomorrow is the Chevy Bolt. Although GM is discontinuing this design, the Bolt goes 200-250 miles between charges. The base model costs only $27,000 and is fairly roomy for a compact car. Several experts favorably reviewed it online.
At the other end of the GM EV spectrum, the Cadillac Lyriq small SUV, at about $65,000, impresses with its well conceived and executed design and 270-310 mile range depending upon trim.
However, if you walk into Parkhill today and order one, you could be waiting until the fall to drive away.
I’m still holding out for the Lucid Air Pure, as I have been for the past 16 months. Affording it? Well, “brother, can you spare a dime?”
Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. Email him at hifiguy@volo.net.