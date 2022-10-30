At a local grocery, the price of oat bran skyrocketed from $2.49 a pound to $4 a pound. That’s an intriguing price increase, since the bran is what they used to discard after making Cheerios. At the same time, at local audio/video dealers, the price of nearly all large-screen TVs decreased by $100 or more over the past six months. TVs contain rare earths and microprocessors, the vital things supposedly constrained by the supply chain. With so-called Black Friday/Cyber-Monday just a month away, prices will fall even more. Thus, if you’re in the market for a TV, there’s no better way to beat inflation than buying one soon.
While OLED and Quantum Dot (QLED, but not related to OLED) TVs lead the pack in ultimate video quality, display technology advances to the point of nearly eliminating “bad” TVs. You have to look long and carefully to find an inferior picture these days. If you’re in the Millennial generation, you’ve never seen a truly bad TV, such as the old NTSC standard cathode ray (tube) TVs.
Some brands stand out as the best displays, such as LG, Samsung and Sony. Depending on your eyesight and how discerning you are concerning picture quality, you may not notice the difference between these and less costly brands.
After I recommended installing an outdoor antenna for the best over-the-air TV reception, a reader emailed asking how one installs a roof antenna if he/she is fragile or afraid of ladders.
Most of the local audio/video dealers will expertly install a roof antenna for you. The cost runs about $200 depending on the antenna they recommend and the difficulty of the installation. If you need a long cable from the roof to your TV, that raises the price. Inflation may have bumped up prices during the past few months. Good Vibes installed my most recent antenna about four years ago (at the same price you would have paid), and it has withstood many a violent windstorm, although powerful winds do interfere with reception on some stations.
Instruction manuals remain an endangered species. Why are we required to visit YouTube to find out how to install and/or operate electronics we just purchased? Last summer, I bought a premium bicycle with some unique requirements but no instructions. I’ve bought various components for the bike with very tricky mounting and operating parameters that come with tiny sheets of paper with vague diagrams, half in Chinese and half in garbled English. The same applies to expensive, sophisticated electronics, although at least the major manufacturers include terse instructions in Spanish as well (and French if they sell the product in Canada). At the same time, I’ve bought products with scant tiny English instructions in a thick book duplicated in 20 other languages. Don’t misunderstand, Serbians and Malaysians need to know how to work the product as much as we do, but perhaps the manufacturer could include an additional enlarged instruction sheet(s) in the local language?
Relying on YouTube or other websites assumes you own a smartphone or tablet. Should you need directions away from Wi-Fi or a cell tower, you’re out of luck. Trying to see diagrams and demonstrations on a 6.1-inch phone screen is about the same as one of those itsy-bitsy sheets of paper accompanying the product.
I delight in meeting readers of this column. Often, you mention enjoying it and learning from it, but some admit not understanding some of the substance. I appreciate the praise while being greatly frustrated that not everyone comprehends the content. I always apologize when this is the case. My goal is to make knowledge of consumer technology easy for everyone who picks up this newspaper. At the same time, I sometimes run afoul by over-simplifying difficult subjects. More than one University of Illinois professor has raked me over the coals in my errant pursuit of lucidity.