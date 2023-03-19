In the “Frazz” comic strip of March 10, the opening frame finds Frazz saying: “I like streaming music, but I wonder if radio was better.” He justifies this by mentioning possible new discoveries heard on the radio. On the same day this strip appeared, the website Ars Technica ran a story about automobile manufacturers dropping AM from automotive entertainment systems. Don’t let them mislead you about newer car electrical systems generating AM interference. That’s nonsense.
As previously mentioned in this column, nearly all AM stations now have FM affiliates that carry the AM programming on the HD2 or HD3 sub-channels. That’s fine for local listening, but sometimes I like hearing the Chicago news in central Illinois via WBBM-780 or vice-versa, tracking Champaign County news in Chicago via WILL-580. FM covers an area of roughly 30-40 miles, while daytime AM can cover hundreds of miles. Some pundits advocate shutting down AM broadcasting to use the band for “better” purposes. They fail to note that the AM band occupies such a tiny sliver of the broadcast spectrum, it’s nearly useless for anything else.
Broadcasters and receiver manufacturers pay a royalty to incorporate hybrid-digital (HD) into their FM signals. Although there is AM HD, very few, if any, broadcasters use it. So AM, a long-established technology, costs nearly nothing to build into a radio.
The real goal behind all this lies in ultimately forcing you to pay for audio entertainment. Many new vehicles incorporate a cellular receiver, similar to the one in your smartphone. The automotive company strikes a deal with one of the cellular carriers. In some cars, and fairly soon in most cars, these cell receivers will enable internet streaming. After a trial period, you’ll have to pay for the vehicle’s integral cell service and pay for subscriptions to your preferred internet audio-streaming services. My new car came enabled with half a dozen streaming services on a trial basis. With Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you could stream these from your phone to the car, but that’s clumsier. Who knows if automotive manufacturers will continue allowing you to do so? So as Frazz said: “I wonder if radio was better.”
Meanwhile, a reader asked a tangentially related question: “In my monthly Xfinity bill, there is a regular charge for “Broadcast TV Fee.” For me, the fee was $19.60 at the beginning of 2022 and has now increased to $22.65. I can remember many years ago that it was $3, then $5, then $10, etc. I once called Xfinity to ask what the charge was for, and someone admitted that it was a charge the government allowed (not required) them to make for our access to broadcast TV channels, and so they did. And they do so more each year. Please tell us more about the ‘Broadcast TV Fees,’ why they charge it, and what can we do about it.”
Not to completely absolve Comcast, but all cable companies and satellite providers pay local broadcasters for the “privilege” of carrying their signals. Ironically, when cable began 40 years ago, it was so those in the hinterlands could watch TV. You might recall frequent news stories about this or that network disappearing from cable for a period of time while the cable/satellite company argued about carriage fees. This does’’t mean the cable company merely passes along the fee it pays to the broadcaster, there’s always a markup. The only way out of this trap is to view local stations over the air, which often means erecting an antenna if you want all the networks.
In another quasi-Catch 22, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency advertises a $4,000 rebate for purchasing an electric vehicle. It specifies that the application must be received within 90 days of purchase. Yet for the past 30 days, the website headline states: “A rebate application cycle is not currently open.” There’s no indication of when it will be open.