Imagine buying a car only to discover its maximum speed tops out at 50 mph.
You return it to the dealer, who then points out the fine print in the contract that promises the car exceeds 50 only on odd-numbered interstate highways.
The dealer says you can return it, but the fine print also lists numerous fees for returns.
A similar situation can occur when you buy your own internet modem online.
Standardization makes many cable modems interchangeable.
However, some cable internet service providers require certain tweaks to make a standard modem work with their system or achieve the premium bandwidth for which you pay. It’s best to check with your ISP.
Digital subscriber line (DSL) modems are another story.
DSL, an obsolete form of internet connectivity, uses regular telephone lines to connect you to the internet. It’s cheap for the provider, since phone lines reach many people who lack cable or fiber-optic internet connections.
Each phone company also uses proprietary standards to make DSL work.
While my Champaign County home benefits from superb, and inexpensive, fiber connection from Volo, my summer abode relies on DSL.
Many DSL providers use an Actiontec modem, but each one uses a slightly different version of the same model. You can’t just wander into Best Buy and buy an Actiontec modem. The ones listed on Amazon work with only one provider.
Here’s where you wade into the swamp.
Providers take advantage of customers by charging $10- to $20-a-month modem rental fees for modems that cost them about $80.
The law now says you can provide your own modem.
My provider, TDS, uses an Actiontec T3200 for which it charges me $10 a month.
So I searched online for that model, finding only one company offering it for sale used at a very good price of $78.
Beware of this Utah-based company, “buyyourown
modem.com” or “dontlease
It clearly states: “This category features a list of several possible TDS-approved modems that could be compatible with TDS service, meaning we have successfully installed these models on the TDS network previously. This is based on a provider-approved list, but it is important that you always check with your provider or contact TDS directly to ensure compatibility, as we are a third-party reseller, and TDS policies may change at any time.”
An India-based TDS tech-support representative claimed there was no reason why that Actiontec T3200M modem would not work with its system.
The modem that “buyyour
ownmodem.com” sent me was from a Canadian ISP, Telus. I pay TDS for 100 mbps, but the best this modem could do was 50 mbps.
I even cloned all the settings from the TDS-provided modem to the one I got online. The reseller told me I could return it but left it vague whether I would receive a full refund.
Our email exchanges became rather testy.
The reseller’s website stated: “If an item is returned and is not found to be defective after testing, then the customer will be subject to a 20 percent to 30 percent restocking fee (based on condition and all accessories being returned) and/or original shipping charges being withheld from refund, and we reserve the right to not issue a replacement or provide further service for returned items that are found not to be defective.”
I’ll keep you posted about the outcome.
On a sad note, Champaign-
Urbana lost one of the greatest unsung heroes of its music scene, Morgan Usadel, on Aug. 8, at the age of 82. He managed Discount Records and subsequently the Figaro’s division of the Record Service, but he accomplished so much more. He was modest to a fault, contributing to the local music scene far more than anyone ever realized.