Critics rarely concur on a product, but you’ll search far and wide to find a negative review of Google’s new Pixel 7a.
This new $499 Android smartphone puts more expensive phones to shame. It incorporates every feature you need and then some, with performance equaling phones costing twice as much.
If you’re an Apple aficionado, skip this and the next paragraph.
The 7a uses Google’s exclusive, powerful Tensor G2 “system on a chip” processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory. Its 6.1-inch OLED 1080p display delivers a clear, brilliant, high-definition image, with smooth motion and snappy scrolling thanks to a 90 Hz refresh rate. Its ample battery should power most users through a couple of days without recharging.
An IP67 water-protection rating means it probably will survive a quick dunk in the bathtub. The dual rear cameras include a 64-megapixel sensor and a wide-angle 13-megapixel sensor. While Google does not necessarily equip its phones with the best sensors available, they rank among the best in photo and video quality because of Google’s proprietary digital photo processing. The 7a arrives running Android 13. Google will provide three years of operating-system updates and five years of security updates.
I’ve been using Google’s Pixel 6 for the past 18 months with complete satisfaction, although it contains far more features than I need. It can be a bit quirky at times, but most phones exhibit idiosyncrasies. One of the main benefits of choosing a Pixel phone is that they run pure, unvarnished Android the way Google envisioned it. Thus, its phones come with a minimum of embedded “crapware.” You won’t see any advertising outside of your chosen apps. Even better, if you search hard enough, you probably can find the 7a already discounted. It works with all cell providers in the U.S. In an age of inflation, bargains like the 7a are as rare as healthy ash trees in Champaign County.
While on the subject of cellphones, the companies providing service count on your inertia to remain with them, even if the competition provides better value. The three major providers, AT&T, T-mobile and Verizon, come pretty close in coverage and quality. Yet they charge widely varying amounts for comparable plans.
If you don’t have a contract and/or own an unlocked phone (which means a phone that works with any provider), shop around. Since you more or less “own” your phone number, you can transfer it to any cell provider you choose. Your friends and family won’t notice or hear a difference. Also consider companies such as Consumer Cellular that buy deeply discounted service from AT&T and T-mobile and share the discount with you.
All of the major providers also operate “discount” subsidiaries that offer similar service under different names at lower cost. For example, Mint Mobile is now part of T-mobile, and Boost Mobile is owned by Dish Network, both offering substantially discounted options.
When it comes to charging your phone or tablet, public charging ports remain safe. Although the FBI issued a warning that malware can infect your device, known as “juice jacking,” via the charging stations at airports, hotels and other public places, knowledgeable experts rate this as highly unlikely. The respected website Ars Techica refers to the FBI concern as “The Halley’s comet of cybersecurity scares.” At the same time, always be sure to install the security patches sent to you from Apple or your Android phone manufacturer. Incidentally, that’s another advantage of Pixel Android phones, since Google sends the patches to its phones first.
To improve your security, don’t download apps willy-nilly. Apple rigorously polices its App Store, catching bad actors before their apps make it there, but the Google Play Store mainly removes dangerous apps only after they’ve appeared. Choose apps with long track records and thousands of positive reviews.