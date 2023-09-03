Imagine George Orwell smirking in this era of ubiquitous video surveillance. Here’s a reader question about this topic we haven’t covered:
“I’m needing your advice on cameras, wireless, that don’t use a lot of bandwidth. I’m a notch above dial-up, on copper not fiber. I’m not sure if I understand all the fine points of the WiFi use. Any information would be great.”
Most home-security and pet-observation cameras use minimal bandwidth. They will work with the most basic DSL or cable internet.
The higher the camera resolution, the more bandwidth it requires. The most basic 480p suits ordinary needs. Most cameras are high definition (HD) 1080p, which still don’t require excessive bandwidth. You’ll want to avoid any resolution above HD. Nearly all include a microphone for audio.
Even though the camera transmits its signal wirelessly, it still requires electrical power either via battery or AC adapter. Many doorbell cameras work with the power supplied to conventional doorbells.
The vast world of wireless cameras confuses even the well-informed. Besides resolution, pay heed to how much light a camera requires and its field of view. Some cameras allow you to zoom in or out and even rotate from a downloaded smartphone or computer app.
Do you want a camera that simply captures video in real-time, or one that also stores that video on a memory card or in the “cloud?” (The cloud is a remote computer server.) Who will have access to the video captured by the camera besides you? Amazon shares video captured by its Ring doorbells with law enforcement. While this is not necessarily a bad thing, it’s something to consider.
Some cameras employ motion detection to start transmitting and/or recording video. This saves a lot of wasted bandwidth and storage.
Many cameras, such as the Ring and Google Nest Cam, are part of large company “ecosystems” of related products and accounts. Thus, you won’t have to start fresh with the Ring if you already use Alexa. Many cameras work in conjunction with home-automation systems, security systems and even smart lightbulbs.
Perhaps the best independent cameras come from Wyze (wyze.com). Its well-regarded cameras start at $20 and even include a spotlight. The company offers a variety of features with models ranging up to $100. You will have to subscribe to unlock most of the desirable features. Since some of the cameras use memory cards, you won’t have to “rent” space on the cloud if your priority is not immediate remote storage.
Another brand garnering favorable reviews is Arlo (arlo.com), which markets models ranging from $70 to $300. The pricier models increase the resolution to 4K, which would not be appropriate for limited bandwidth. Arlo also offers color night vision on some models. Other reputable brands include Blink, Eufy and TP-Link, the latter known for its WiFi routers. Eufy provide gratis cloud storage but charges more for the camera. Blink’s battery lasts up to two years per charge, which is convenient.
A technically adept person can install any of these and have them working within half an hour. If you find the idea intimidating, hire a professional.
In the last column, we offered solutions for power outages. Here’s a new one from Comcast called Storm-Ready WiFi. Comcast is the first internet service provider to offer a product designed to maintain connectivity when the power goes down. Comcast’s new Storm-Ready WiFi device is equipped with cellular back-up and a four-hour rechargeable battery, more than enough power to keep customers up and running during many ordinary power outages. When the power goes out, the customer’s’ internet connection is automatically transitioned to cellular back-up so they can continue the use of their internet for up to four hours.
Comcast charges $7 per month for 36 months. Perhaps you remember the days when Bell Telephone kept the landline phones working at no extra charge when all else failed.