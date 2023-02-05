Rich Warren | Shutting out the world
Silence is golden. At least you assume that with the proliferation of noise-cancelling headphones, especially considering the prices of the best models. Bose silenced the first shot of a revolution about 30 years ago with its first QuietComfort consumer headphones. Since then, any company worth its transducers entered the anechoic fray.
Bowers & Wilkins, known for its highly accurate and prestigious speaker systems, markets an array of noise-cancelling models, including the new flagship Px8 over-the-ear model. I will admit to a Bowers & Wilkins bias as I use its speakers for all of my serious listening and audio editing, as well as using its preceding headphone model, the Px7, for mixing live recordings.
The Px8 reproduce a smooth, neutral quality sound without artificially crisp treble or pronounced boomy bass. The sound seems layered on velvet. Even without accentuated high frequencies, music sounds well-defined and detailed. Similarly, by dispensing with emphasized low-end dance music throb or accusations of sleeping with the timpani, solid, strong bass fills your ears when the music calls for it. A double bass is precisely that, not a triple bass or a cello. Bowers & Wilkins claims that a newly developed carbon cone, perfectly angled within the earcup, delivers this accurate highly pleasing sound. The noise cancellation circuitry remains similar to the preceding Px7, S2.
Competitors offer a bit more noise reduction, but the Px8 noise cancellation more than suffices for air travel and noisy offices. Four microphones sample the ambient noise for precise cancellation plus two more for phone calls. I turned up the radio in my office and then donned the Px8 streaming from my Pixel smartphone. The radio vanished. At the push of a button on the left earcup, there are two levels of noise cancellation, plus you can defeat the cancellation in case the pilot announces your flight has been diverted to Albuquerque.
Bowers & Wilkins employs the newest Bluetooth 5.2 iteration along with aptX Adaptive, and there’s a direct streaming mode for several services such as Tidal and Deezer for the ultimate wireless fidelity. The better the source, the better the sound.
Battery life averages 30 hours. Options include an auto-off feature after no audio for 15 minutes, or auto-off when you remove the Px8 from your head. The Px8 charges from a standard, now universal, USB-C cable connected to any phone/electronics charger.
Visually, the Px8 takes the crown as the most attractive noise-cancelling headphones. New, refined materials include diecast aluminum arms, diamond-cut bright metal detailing and Nappa leather trim available in tan or black finishes. The ear cushions and headband are the cushiest of memory foams. Although among the heavier headphones on the market, at a bit over 11 ounces, they feel light. I experienced negligible wearer fatigue.
The Px8 eliminated two important features. They lack a standard jack to use them as wired headphones. This means I could not use them to monitor and mix my professional audio recordings, which is a great disappointment. You may supply audio via the USB jack, but this does not match conventional headphone outputs. Supposedly Bowers & Wilkins supplies a USB adapter, but none was in the box I received. Also, only a series of tones indicates the noise-cancellation mode. The Px7 incorporated a conventional wired headphone jack and a synthesized voice indicating the modes. Why Bowers & Wilkins discarded these benefits that cost them nothing is beyond me.
The $699 Px8 are among the most expensive noise-cancelling phones on the market. Whether they are $300 better than Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 remains a personal judgment. If absolute quality of music reproduction is your highest priority, the answer would be yes (bowerswilkins.com).
Please note that headphones are considered “personal” items and cannot be resold. Thus, Bowers & Wilkins refused to accept the return of my review sample when I finished with it.
Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. Email him at hifiguy@volo.net.