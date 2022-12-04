Holiday gifts brighten yearly. Think back a decade, before OLED TVs and LED lights inexpensively illuminated your holidays.
While iPhones remain expensive, full-featured, high-performance, near-flagship Android smartphones cost less than $400. Headlines may rant about inflation, but the cost of electronics deflates. Then, again, you can’t eat silicon chips. While buying entertainment devices declines, the cost of the actual entertainment rises. All of the major streaming services increased prices this past year and/or added advertising to the mix.
Rather than rehashing prevailing opinions, you can easily find honest reviews of the latest electronics at the following websites: pcmag.com, ars
technica.com, wired.com, cnet.com, nytimes.com/wirecutter, reviewed.com and soundand
visionmag.com. A few of these require a low-cost subscription after a limited number of free views. They make their profits not from biased reviews, but from the links to websites from which to buy the gear and installing tracking cookies on your phone or computer for advertising purposes.
The untrustworthy reviews are the star ratings on Amazon and similar online merchants. While Amazon makes some attempt to police corrupt reviews, it’s akin to police concentrating on bicycle thefts.
Headphones make the ideal holiday gift. Prices range from $100 to $700 for quality noise-canceling versions,
both in-ear (earbuds) and over-the-ear. Bose, the innovator of the category, now dukes it out with Anker, Apple/Beats, Bowers & Wilkens, JBL, Sony and a few others. The sweet spot for highest performance at a more-or-less affordable price is the $250-$350 range. For over-the-ear phones, you can find the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 for as little as $249 and the similar Sony WH-1000XM4 for $228. The new model, the WH-1000XM5, is $348. Or, if you demand the absolute best, choose the new Bowers & Wilkens Px8 for $699.
Headphones fit nearly every head and work with any recent model audio/video product from A/V receivers and TVs to tablets and smartphones. Even better, you can easily gift-wrap them, since manufacturers package them in a small, usually square box.
When Bose loaned me its first noise-canceling headphones over three decades ago, I was the only one in the airplane cabin with this sanity-saving device. Now, many, if not most, passengers wear noise-canceling headphones.
A couple of months ago, I recommended upgrades that provide new life and better performance for aging computers. A few readers attempted to take me up on the suggestion only to find that although new solid-state hard drives and memory modules are inexpensive, installing them in your computer presents a formidable challenge. Would you install new spark plugs in cars?
I privately recommended a few computer businesses with which I had satisfactorily done business in the past. One reader reported back with utter dismay that one would not promptly respond to her, and the other was woefully ignorant amplified by excessively high prices.
Thus, I am posting a reader and business challenge: If you recently satisfactorily employed a competent technician or company to upgrade or repair your smartphone, tablet or computer, please let me know with details about the service. Besides properly accomplishing the work, did they do so in a timely manner at what you consider a reasonable cost?
Similarly, if you service digital electronics as a business, please send me an email with your name, business name and specialty explaining why readers of this column should feel confident using your service. I’m sure there must be at least a dozen worthy technicians in this area. My email address is at the end of this column.
When it comes to audio/video service, you can count on two first-rate technicians, Bill Hayden at Glenn Poor’s T.V. Service — Protech, 609 W. Springfield Ave., U, and Carl Stanford at Good Vibes, 2010 Round Barn Road, C. If one of them can’t fix your audio/video gear, Mack’s Twin City recycling will keep it out of a landfill.