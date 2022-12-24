Rich Warren | Technology predictions for 2023
’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, the only creatures stirring were Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and let’s not forget Mickey Mouse.
Meanwhile, thousands of engineers in Silicon Valley, Calif., Pangyo, South Korea, Shenzhen, China, and elsewhere toil through the night to fill Santa’s sleigh for 2023 and the Christmases beyond.
The pace of innovation and technological breakthroughs accelerates with every passing year. This last column of the year traditionally forecasts future technologies and products.
Keep an eye and ear on OpenAI, a company that recently released ChatGPT. If you saw the movie “Her,” you’ll know what’s in store.
The other big event already arrived but is not quite ready for prime time. Fourteen years after the government-mandated upgrade to digital, high-definition television comes the next step, left to the free market. A major upgrade to ATSC 1.0 HD, ATSC 3.0, known as “NexGen,” offers improved HD picture quality as well as over-the-air UHD (4K) transmission along with a bevy of benefits too lengthy to list here.
The biggest boon to local viewers results from broadcasters combining antennas on just one or two towers. This eliminates the compass rose arrangement of current TV towers, allowing you to point your antenna in a single direction for all stations.
The major drawback (you were waiting for this) is that it ultimately makes the tuners in most current TVs obsolete.
Premium Sony, Samsung or LG TVs bought in the past couple years may already incorporate these tuners. Otherwise, you’ll need to buy a pricey external one. Check Doug Quick’s site at dougquick.com/mid-illnois-tv-today.
Another major, imminently arriving innovation involves emergency cellphone calls. Depending on the make of your phone and your cell provider, soon you’ll be able to reach 911 or the equivalent from any U.S. location.
Apple already allows the iPhone 14 to communicate directly with low-Earth-orbit satellites. T-Mobile announced that its subscribers also will enjoy similar access with upcoming phones.
Major cell providers will link up with satellite internet services to provide this emergency access.
LED lighting, which revolutionized illumination, continues apace. Soon, every product, including some fabrics and wall coverings, will include LEDs. Many new cars offer the ability to “tune” interior ambient lighting to your desired hue and intensity. Some upgrade conventional headlights for a focused vertical or horizontal row of LEDs. Micro-LEDs already found their way into dazzling TV screens. The falling price of organic LEDs facilitates their use in computer monitors other displays beyond TVs.
By the end of 2023, other automotive manufacturers, in addition to Lucid, will be advertising 500-plus-mile-range electric vehicles. Of course, mileage estimates, as with internal-combustion engine cars, remain optimistic. EV chargers will be nearly ubiquitous by 2024. If you doubt that, think about gas-pump rarity when filling up your new-fangled flivver in 1915 compared with today.
The entire nature of the automobile will transform over the next five years. You’ll be able to zip around town in compact electric vehicles costing $6,000 with a 50-60-mile range or luxury EVs that pamper you in every way for $70,000. The one thing you will not see, contrary to Elon Musk’s claims, are full self-driving cars.
Another prophecy not materializing over the next few years will be drone deliveries. While newspaper articles and web hype make them seem around the corner, odds are that your deliveries still will arrive on four wheels, albeit in an electric van.
Here are my confident predictions for the next five to 10 years: hydrogen- and electric-powered aircraft, from small air taxis to full-sized airliners; 5 gbps standard home internet in urban areas; more services and information delivered wirelessly by cellular transmission and over-the-air broadcasting; and smartphones evolving into genius phones.
As I’ve previously written, anything with profit potential can and will be commercialized. Only funding stands in the way of technology.
Merry Christmas!
Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. Email him at hifiguy@volo.net.