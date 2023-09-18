Long time East Central Illinois residents remember when we were lucky to receive two of the three television networks. If you’re a relative newcomer, check out Doug Quick’s “Pictures on the Prairie,” the fascinating history of broadcasting in the midsection of Illinois. Which elicits the question: How many channels are enough?
We’ve expanded from scores of cable channels to hundreds of streaming channels but also dozens of free broadcast channels. Thus, a reader posed this question to our superb information sleuth, Kathy Reiser, for her Saturday column: “What can you tell us about broadcast TV channel 18.4? When it’s working, it normally airs old game shows such as ‘What’s My Line?,’ ‘To Tell the Truth,’ ‘Blockbusters’ and more. But it frequently is off the air, sometimes for days at a time. Sometimes the screen is black, but most times, the screen is red with a box containing technical information.”
We’ll tackle this question from a slightly different perspective from Kathy’s column concerning subsidiary broadcast channels (subchannels). In order to entice broadcasters to convert to digital almost 15 years ago, not only did the FCC provide the main broadcast channel but up to four additional subsidiary channels. The main channel (.1) would be full-bandwidth high definition (HDTV), the second channel would be reduced bandwidth 720p HD, and the subsequent channels would be standard definition 480p (DVD quality), although most look more like 480i, the former analog resolution.
It costs broadcasters very little extra to broadcast subchannels as far as electrical power, equipment, antenna and tower. However, subchannels can reduce the range of a station’s signal, and multiple subchannels can reduce the quality of the main HD signal since there’s a limited amount of bandwidth for each full TV channel.
Many broadcasters filled their .2 channel with local programming or carrying programming from an affiliate in a different market. The broadcast networks, with the exception of PBS, did not provide additional programming. PBS creatively uses its .2 subchannel for original 24/7 children’s programming.
To fill the subchannel void, program agglomerators formed for, or refocused on, buying old TV programming from the 1950s through the recent past at minimal cost and then offering them to stations wishing to fill their subchannels to create new revenue streams from selling advertising on those subchannels. Since they attract far fewer viewers than the main channel, most of the “low-budget” advertising on the subchannels is the same as, or similar to, that running on the main channels in the middle of the night. If you scan subchannels, you’ll see logos for Ion, Grit, Bounce, Laff, Court TV, Mystery and others. Incidentally, Canada does not offer broadcasters subchannels, even though it uses the same digital broadcast system.
To return to the question fielded by Kathy, these days, most broadcasters focus on keeping their main signal on the air. Their main profit comes from the network programming along with local news and features. The subsidiary channels are the poor stepchildren. While the FCC requires stations to keep their main channels on the air, there are no requirements for the subchannels. In the distant past, stations were required to keep a full-time chief engineer on payroll. Now, many stations employ contract engineers that serve multiple stations. Further, stations are dependent for subchannel program delivery from the likes of Ion, Grit and the others.
All digital TVs receive and display subchannels. They require no special antenna or adapters. Your TV is not at fault if the picture quality looks terrible or distorted or there’s a blank screen. All current TVs display programming with a 16:9 aspect ratio, while programs prior to 2009 were 4:3. Depending upon your TV set as well as how the broadcaster formats pre-HD programming, these older shows either appear vertically letterboxed or stretched to fill the screen. Contemporary TVs also reveal the antique production values and poor quality of most pre-1980 TV shows.