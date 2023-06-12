“Know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em,” sang Kenny Rogers in the hit song by Don Schlitz. That was in 1978, before foldable displays. Today, using the latest OLED technology, companies race to roll out (so to speak) new bendable, foldable and rollable video displays. Currently, they focus that attention on smartphones. First Samsung, followed by the herd, debuted ultra-expensive phones that harkened back to the days of flip phones, except when opened these phones unfold a giant display. They even include a smaller outside display with the phone closed. The first fat models exhibited problems with the fold design as well as aspect ratios (height to width) slightly different from the ratio built into the Android operating system.
Oppo, parent of OnePlus, debuted a small square foldable phone in China, assumed destined for our shores. Folding displays can either enable a smaller phone with the same size display as a large phone or a large phone with a display aspiring to tablet size. Nearly all of these foldable phones cost $1,000 or more.
This year, manufacturers worked out most of the kinks, but I suggest you find a piece of pliable plastic and bend it back and forth, counting how many bends it takes before it permanently creases or snaps. Even though phone manufactures use specially formulated expensive materials, constant flexing will wear out these displays. Also, phones with these displays are more susceptible to dirt and water seeping into internal circuitry.
Foldable phones sell for the same reason many people purchase Apple watches: to make a technology statement and/or prestige. If you upgrade your phone every year, then durability may not be a major issue. But if value and longevity concern you, let others bend their phones into submission. There’s little gain other than being the first one on your block with a folding display. As the song says: “Know when to hold ’em.”
Similarly, flexible TVs that roll up like 1960 classroom wall maps may appeal to those who want their screens to disappear when not in use, but at phenomenal cost. At least these displays only will be stressed a few times a day rather than scores of times daily.
Desperate to create new markets, manufacturers often develop products with great “gee-whizz” factor and little practical use. A decade ago, they pushed 3D TVs. That extra dimension never panned out. I retain doubts about 8K TVs for home use. You’ll need a 100-inch screen before appreciating an improvement over 4K.
Augmented-reality and virtual-reality products serve video-gamers. More than one company, such as Google, attempted selling augmented-reality glasses for the rest of us; those became embarrassing failures. Now, Apple will tempt you with glasses that serve as on-your-face computer screens allowing you to see the real world, enhancements to the real world and virtual objects. If Apple can sell people watches for $400 that simply echo their iPhones on their wrists, they probably can sell anything.
A car transports you to a destination in the real world. Automakers continue spreading what once were easy-to-use controls across a “cockpit touch panel” that complicates operation. This especially is true of electric vehicles (EVs) with dashboards that rival the control room of the Clinton nuclear power plant. While this may offer more entertainment and mapping options, it does little to expedite your journey. Some of the new electric bicycles come with fancy displays or a place to mount your smartphone. This compromises safety as it distracts from eyes on the road.
New and better technologies enthrall and excite when they serve a purpose. I’m the writer who, 40 yeas ago, raved about a Panasonic typewriter that wrote with a pen, so I’ve made my errors along the way. When you’re shopping for the latest and greatest, pause and consider whether the product will truly enrich and enhance your life.