I welcome your questions for this column and try to respond directly as well as in print.
Some of you never receive my personal replies.
Welcome to the wacky world of email.
You’ve probably noticed exceptionally long headers of mumbo-jumbo preceding incoming emails, assuming your internet service provider (ISP) doesn’t filter them out.
They supposedly thwart spam, although it doesn’t work very well.
Each ISP reads those headers and decides what you should read, what ends up in your spam folder and what is totally blocked.
In most instances, this desirable but deeply flawed feature reduces spam sent directly to your inbox.
Volo, my ISP, hosts my email.
It is a terrific locally owned ISP with great overall service and very competitive pricing.
After years of suffering with Mediacom, Volo cured my internet blues.
Yet AOL, Yahoo (now the same company) and a few others block email originating from Volo.
This is bizarre, because Volo is a “clean” company, and, to the best of its knowledge, no hackers have appropriated its IP addresses for spamming.
I complained so loudly and repeatedly to its amiable CEO, Peter Folk, that it gave him a thundering headache.
I nearly have lost friends and almost lost business deals and money because AOL et. al. divert my mail to spam folders or oblivion.
After losing my cool at Volo’s Folk, he replied: “Yahoo (and AOL, which it owns) specifically has been a thorn in our side much of this year. They have changed much of how they handle emails and spam, and you have seen that impact as well as we — our customers often have their bills sent to spam. So I feel your pain.
“Unfortunately, every email hosting company has its own arcane and proprietary method for making the spam/nonspam determination. It isn’t as simple as, ‘some of our IPs were stolen and utilized for spam’ — we monitor blacklists that track that kind of thing, and it’s not a current or common problem. We actively monitor our domain and IP reputation, and we continue to be in good standing.
“Despite that, and despite no indication of a significant problem in the email headers on messages that Yahoo has flagged as spam, we continue to reliably be classified as spam by Yahoo. But because it is a private, proprietary process that is 100 percent internal to Yahoo, what they do with email delivery is outside of our scope of control. While we understand that it is frustrating and inconsistent, it is again not something we can really impact.”
Folk suggested we headline this column: “Big tech creating email monopoly by blocking out small businesses!”
Volo succeeded in mitigating problems with Comcast and Google, which apparently are a little more open about their processes.
In the meantime, I use a secret gmail account to reach friends who rely on AOL and Yahoo.
It’s a great inconvenience since I prefer the email client on my desktop and keeping mail on my local machine rather than some tech behemoth’s servers.
Returning to internet privacy, which we discussed a few weeks ago, one reader noticed that his LG TV and DVD player now showed privacy warnings when he booted up that asked to serve him advertising.
Unless you use your TV or DVD player for streaming internet programming, disconnect them from the internet.
I reconnect my LG TV once every three months and tell it to download updates.
When the updates finish, I once again disconnect it.
While any streaming device can serve you advertising that is not associated with content (that is, not part of the programming), so-called smart TVs, game consoles and DVD players are the worst offenders.
I use a PC to stream online programming with nary an ad other than those incorporated as part of the programming.
Very effective ad and tracking blocking browser add-ons eliminate snooping and extraneous ads.