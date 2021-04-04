If you value your privacy, find a secluded cave without internet.
In our digital world, the concept of privacy crashed like the last passenger pigeon.
A reader asked how to avoid snooping while still enjoying internet-delivered entertainment.
While hackers know various ways to fool the snoops, the average person will discover his/her smart TV is craftier than desired.
It reports back to the manufacturer what you watch.
Recently, LG showed its lack of scruples by inserting its own advertising when using the TV’s smart function to view internet streaming services.
You’ve just paid $500-$3,000 for a TV, and it adds ads above and beyond the ones that may accompany the show you’re watching.
Other TV manufacturers likely will follow suit.
While there are complex settings you can change within your router that may block these unwanted ads, it’s too complicated and risky for most viewers.
Regrettably, even if you use an Amazon Fire Stick, Roku Stick or Google’s Chromecast, all will track you, although none, at this time, inserts its own commercials.
At least Amazon is transparent. All it wants to do is sell you more Amazon stuff.
Apple TV-HD is the least invasive and prying of the various internet streaming devices, but also the most expensive, at double the price of the others.
Besides Apple convincing people it’s worth the premium price, it’s also expensive because it’s not subsidized by spying.
If you buy a smart TV but prefer to use a separate internet streaming device, such as one of those above, turn off the TV’s Wi-Fi in the setup menu (or unplug it from your router).
Absolutely turn off the Wi-Fi on LG TVs unless you choose to use the TV’s smart internet features.
You can turn Wi-Fi back on to receive necessary performance updates/upgrades and then turn it off again.
Regardless of LG’s penchant for exploiting your eyeballs, it remains the leader in exciting your vision.
LG is currently selling off its 2020 line of OLED (organic light emitting diode) TVs at temptingly low prices at local dealers.
You don’t need to go online or visit a big-box store to score a bargain.
One of the best screens on the market, the LG C-series 55-inch OLED, currently sells for $1,500.
If you prefer 65 inches, add another $500.
Stepping down to LG’s B-series, which uses the same OLED panels as the C-series but slightly downgraded electronics, you can find a 55-inch model for $1,300.
Many critics agree that the Sony OLED Bravia XR Master Series slightly surpasses the LG OLED TVs, but the 55-inch Sony Master Series model costs almost $1,000 more than the LG C-series.
Sony buys its OLED panels from LG but improves the picture with superior electronics as well as enhanced sound.
It incorporates a very impressive audio system with the screen acting as a giant speaker, which is irrelevant if you already own a good home theater sound system.
After a mere 28 months, the battery in my LG smartphone shows signs of decline.
Amazon lists replacement batteries at a mere $17. They even come with tools for do-it-yourselfers.
First, beware of batteries from unknown Chinese companies.
They may be fine, or they could ignite.
You might pay $40 for the genuine LG battery, but you’ll sleep better at night.
Don’t even attempt to replace your own battery.
As several buyers noted online, they damaged the phone’s screen because the battery lies flat against the back of the screen.
The battery is glued in place, which makes removing and reinstalling a risky proposition.
Leave phone-battery replacement to a pro.
Another reader lamented the demise of RadioShack.
He loved the ample selection of electronic parts in the tiny drawers at the back of the store.
You can find much of that online but now must pay
$10 shipping for a 50-cent resister or capacitor.
I, too, miss RadioShack.