Technology spins like a Ferris wheel. Just when you feel comfortable with your place on the wheel, it turns, dumping you back into yesterday.
Technology accelerates almost logarithmically. Rather than updating/innovating/improving in a straight line, it curves upward at an increasing rate building upon itself. Sometimes, improvements deliver real advantages, while some create nothing but marketing noise. I have yet to discern why my new clothes dryer requires an app with an internet connection to deliver its best performance.
It seems like yesterday we thrilled to smartphones offering 4G LTE performance and convenience. No sooner did we become complacent with this technology than 5G arrived, promising everything other than making our beds in the morning. Sadly, very few of the apps on your phone take advantage of 5G, and Grandma’s voice doesn’t sound all that much more present in your ear.
Two years after the arrival of 5G, cellphone carriers finally trumpeted their conversion to this improved standard, although many 5G-enabled phones cannot take full advantage of this. Yet AT&T and Verizon have the audacity to charge extra for 5G.
Similarly, Wi-Fi keeps upping its game. After confusing everyone with an alphabet soup of letters designating upgrades and improved capability, the industry switched to simple designations similar to those used by cellphones. The current highest standard is Wi-Fi 6E, but most people remain content with Wi-Fi 5. Barely 18 months into Wi-Fi 6, the industry now touts Wi-Fi 7 next year. It definitely improves upon previous generations, but you may not notice. While you can buy a Wi-Fi 6E router, most of the things it connects with remain Wi-Fi 5 or even Wi-Fi 4, such as your TV, laptop, smartphone, thermostat and clothes dryer.
Unless you’ve bought new “client devices” in the past year, it is unlikely they are Wi-Fi 6. Fortunately, the standard is backward compatible, meaning the most current routers still work with older products. It’s a coin toss whether you should upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 now or wait a year for Wi-Fi 7. Of course, a year after Wi-Fi 7, we’ll be hearing about the wonders of Wi-Fi 8.
Most people never optimize their routers (and clients). There are myriad settings within your router that can dramatically improve its range and performance.
Some ISPs, such as Volo, may offer a remote complimentary consultation when you subscribe to their service. Others may be willing to optimize your router for a nominal fee. It might be worth paying an independent contractor to optimize your router. Large ISPs, such as Comcast, supposedly do this if you rent their routers. Some brands of routers benefit from free alternative firmware, the chunk of code that operates the unit. Don’t attempt this without professional help, but it could make a major improvement in performance.
Further, most router manufacturers send out free security and performance upgrades at least four times a year. Go into the menu and select “automatic updates.” If that is unavailable, manual updates are fairly simple. Ask a pro, or someone under 25, to show you how.
The race for internet-speed supremacy continues. Just when 1-gig (1 gigabit per second) speeds seemed like the ultimate, some ISPs now advertise even faster connections.
Even if you watch 4K streaming TV while your child plays video games upstairs and your spouse works on a laptop in the kitchen as your dryer consults the internet about how to dry your clothes, 500 megabits per second will handily suffice.
Finally, all digital devices, such as computers, phones, TVs, routers and even your dryer require free regular updates. Either set everything for auto update or learn how to update manually. Updates patch security holes while often improving performance. Failing to update can leave you in a world of woe if preventable malware infects your device.