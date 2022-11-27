A quick note: Don’t be bamboozled by so-called Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They offer few truly money-saving deals that you cannot grab now or a month from now. With so many discounts available online, standing out in the cold waiting for the big-box store to open merely invites frostbite. Remember that our local stores — Good Vibes, Picture Perfect Technologies and Premier Sound & Design — frequently match the prices of the big-box stores and online sites. While the price of a hamburger might break your budget, splurging on a big-screen TV seems economical.
Hail the one plug to rule them all: USB-C. In my electronic cottage, many different shapes and sizes of universal serial bus connectors dangle. According to Wikipedia, there are 14 different types of USB connectors. They charge/power bicycle lights, small appliances, phones, computers, radios and TV remotes.
The world finally seems to agree on a single connector for all — the tiny, slightly oval USB-C. The European Union finally coerced iconoclast Apple to replace the Lightning connector with USB-C on its next generation of iPhones.
Although the original USB connector debuted in 1996, it really didn’t catch on until after the turn of the millennium. PC Magazine writers praised its merits, but remained dubious about whether it would ever replace the tangled mess of large serial, parallel and video cables then connecting various computer components. The initial USB served to transfer data, not electrical power. You probably can find the original half-inch-wide-by-quarter-inch-high USB-A plug within reach. Nearly all USB thumb drives still use this connector.
Since their debut, the standard widened to include mini and micro sizes, a square plug for printers and more. It also evolved to permit electrical-power transmission. From the original 5 volts at a few milliamps, the latest standard permits 48 volts at 5 amps, although 5 volts remains the most common voltage.
Similarly, the transmission speed leapt from 12 megabits per second to the current potential 120 gigabits per second. That’s somewhat akin to switching from a bicycle to an electric car. The overall transfer rate still lags ethernet cables used to connect modems to routers to computers and similar systems requiring ultra-high-speed data.
The creators of USB failed to envision its ultimate utility by limiting cable length, which remains relatively short. You can find a 50-foot USB cable, but ideally, keeping length to 10 feet or less offers the most reliable performance, depending on what you plan to connect with it.
Buying a USB cable might be like patronizing Medusa’s hairdresser. Now that USB carries so much power as well as fast data, the quality of the cable is crucial. An accrediting body with 700 members dictates the standards, but manufacturers, most in China, may ignore these. A cheap USB cable/connector can destroy electronics from mis-wiring of the cable, making the conductors within too thin or allowing current leakage between internal wires.
Further confusing the issue, the accrediting body created multiple standards with confusing titles such as basic speed, Hi-speed, SuperSpeed, USB 4, etc. It makes me long for the days of the old RCA pin plug that still connects most audio components.
While companies boasted about gold plating, the basic connector with a single standard never changed. It’s finally being supplanted by HDMI connectors, which like USB come in a variety of flavors.
USB-C represents the epitome of the USB evolution. It turns Medusa into Rapunzel. While the standards may continue improving, the connector itself finally lives up to its first initial: universal. Soon, every device connected via USB will rely on the USB-C connector, a rare standard in the rapidly and constantly changing world of electronics.
One final beauty of USB-C: There’s no up or down; you can plug it in either way!