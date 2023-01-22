Rich Warren | Vehicles the stars of this year's electronics show
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), highlighted by a full-page Associated Press spread in this paper a couple of weeks ago, packed up its gear in Las Vegas on Jan. 8. The products displayed will appear at local stores and web merchants anywhere between next week and 2025.
While still going by its traditional name of “Consumer” Electronics Show, the recent show might more aptly be retitled the Car Electronics Show. Probably more advanced electric vehicles and/or electronic systems for vehicles debuted at CES than will appear at any of the forthcoming automobile shows.
Wind the clock back 40 years, and cars also took the front seat at CES, but those were simply mobile sound systems and perhaps some leftover CB radios. Forty years ago, cassettes vanquished 8-track tapes, with CDs on the horizon. CDs departed from cars a few years ago, replaced by your smartphone, USB thumb drives and various satellite and cellular provided entertainment services.
At CES, Honda and Sony revealed one of the more interesting joint-venture collaborations. They created a new Afeela brand. It sounds like a word created for a pop song, which probably was the intention. While Afeela might not surpass existing EV companies in moving you from Point A to Point B, it promises an array of entertainment for passengers, which it claims will be invisible to the driver when the car is in motion.
It also incorporates 45 sensors inside and outside the car for safety and enhanced automated (but not autonomous) driving systems. Afeela pledges gaming and entertainment attributes comparable to a high-powered home system, some of which you’ll pay a monthly fee to enable. This rolling PlayStation won’t be available in the U.S. until 2026, so don’t put off buying an EV while waiting. I’d recommend choosing a vehicle promoting efficiency/range rather than one that keeps you from getting bored when parked.
Volkswagen joined in the apparent EV rave of CES with the ID.7. It’s a real car that will arrive early next year. It’s about the size of the Passat, which it replaces, and most likely will get 350 miles per charge. It costs an “affordable” $38,000-$50,000, depending upon trim. That puts it in the range of the Tesla Model 3.
Big-screen TVs dominated the more traditional CES product categories. The competition flashes between LG and Samsung. In an unusual decision, Sony did not exhibit new TVs at CES. It probably is too busy trying to fuse being a car company and a game-console maker. Nearly all new TVs displayed 4K (UHD) resolution, while 8K models remained scarce. With 4K programming increasing, 8K sources are as rare as a Monday News-Gazette. Thus, even many of the jumbo-screen models remained 4K rather than 8K.
LG gleaned the most attention with its cordless (other than the AC plug) TV, the Signature OLED M3. Besides an exceptionally bright picture for an OLED set, it connects wirelessly to its tuner/connection/control box that can be placed nearly anywhere in the room, as long as it can “see” the TV. You’ll probably need a home-equity loan for this model.
For those who prefer not to bet the farm, LG brightened the picture on its top-of-the line G3-series OLED displays, which are up to 70 percent brighter than previous models. It also made modest improvements to its less expensive C3 series.
Samsung, although it also brightened its OLEDs with Quantum Dot (QD) OLED technology, displayed a whole new series of MicroLED TVs that offer the advantages of OLED, such as pure blacks, but without a few of its disadvantages, such as a dimmer picture. While Samsung debuted MicroLED at CES five years ago in a monster 146-inch TV, this year it premiered the technology in almost-affordable 50- and 63-inch models. Like the VW ID.7, you’ll have to wait until next year to enjoy one.
Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics.