With the tsunami of publicity about artificial intelligence, you may question the human authenticity of these words. Rest assured, for better or for worse, this column originates entirely from my mind without aid from any AI.
The computer assists with checking spelling, and I manually search for facts on the internet. Whether ChatGPT or any of its brethren could write a better column will remain unproven.
My first home electronics and entertainment columns rolled forth from an IBM Selectric typewriter. I became one of the first columnists at the Chicago Sun-Times to submit copy electronically from my first-generation IBM PC. Today, I build my own PCs. A computer serves as a tool for research, to organize facts and thoughts and record information.
I write this column because I enjoy writing and sharing information, in the hopes you will benefit from what I write. Thus, using AI would defeat my pleasure in crafting these words and offering them to you. Perhaps in the future, the newspaper might find it more cost effective to generate this column from AI, but for now, these words come from my organic self and not a large language model that lives in a server farm, commonly known as the cloud.
A friend recently asked why she can’t watch her old VHS tapes on her new digital HDTV. Modern TVs no longer incorporate analog inputs. Consumer VCRs, whether VHS or Beta, all conformed to the old, obsolete NTSC analog TV system. Even the first generation of DVRs (digital video recorders) used analog inputs and outputs.
You can buy a cheap analog-to-digital converter on Amazon for about $40 or a better-quality model for about $160. While the more expensive model might include circuitry to modestly improve the picture quality, generally, watchign VHS tapes on a digital TV will look terrible. VHS looked fuzzy even on a good analog TV.
We are so accustomed to the impressive quality of HDTV that anything less disappoints. We forget the poor quality of analog TV.
Even more amazing, adjusted for inflation, large flatscreen LCD HDTVs cost far less than those bulky, heavy, hot 27-to-32-inch TVs common in most living rooms three decades ago. You can buy a name-brand 40-inch HDTV for $250 or a 43-inch 4K TV for $380. In 1995, a 32-inch premium Sony Trinitron cost three times that much.
If your VHS (or Beta) tapes store treasured family videos, buying an analog-to-digital converter might make sense. Otherwise, it’s cheaper, with better quality, to watch movies online from a streaming service. DVDs, which are standard-definition digital video, look acceptable on an HDTV. Many movies on DVD cost from $5 to $10. You no longer can rent them from Netflix, as the company recently abandoned its mail-order rental business. That marks the end of an era.
Meanwhile, Netflix cracked down on password sharing. Don’t be surprised if you receive warnings that viewing in multiple places on multiple devices violates your contract. Netflix claimed that about 100 million people worldwide shared Netflix passwords.
Current technology prodded me into retirement as a radio recording engineer. When I started, a remote recording outside of the studio required hauling at least 50 pounds of gear worth $10,000 (adjusted for inflation, about $50,000 today) as my radio station required the highest possible quality. Using all this gear required skill and judgment.
Today, you can buy four good microphones and use an iPad as a mixer/recorder for under $1,000. Or you can just plug a pair of microphones into your smartphone. Artists now produce albums in their garages and closets on their phones. If they combine care and skill, these albums can sound impressive.
If you have old analog audio recordings, you can simply feed them into your computer, which will convert them to digital. There are audio analog-to-digital converters for audiophiles, but for most people, the computer is good enough.