URBANA — A developer involved in the construction of two Douglas County-based data centers that are powered by neighboring solar arrays is seeking approval from Champaign County for the same developments near Rantoul and Urbana.
Another Urbana-area facility is already under construction.
The Champaign County Zoning Board of Appeals this month approved a 14.77-acre tract of farmland that sits across U.S. 45 from the former Chanute Air Force Base just south of Rantoul.
The request now heads to the county’s Environment and Land Use Committee; if approved there, it will go before the county board Nov. 17.
The other project, a 17-acre site that will generate 4 megawatts of electricity for a data center using solar energy, is proposed on North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.
Anthony Donato, doing business as Donato Solar, has petitioned Champaign County for approval of both projects.
John Hall, the county’s planning and zoning director, said no objections were levied for the rural Rantoul proposal.
There were several people who spoke at the zoning board’s Thursday meeting regarding the request for the rural Urbana site, which seeks rezoning 17 acres from conservation recreation to AG2.
“Some were opposed,” Hall said.
“They didn’t like to see that land rezoned for something like this. There’s some small controversy with the neighbors.”
Hall said some of the land is in a flood plain next to industrial property.
“The roads are not that good, but for an unmanned data center, there isn’t a lot of traffic any time of the year,” Hall said.
“There’s a big drainage easement on the Saline Ditch. We’re trying to find out how big that easement is.”
A third Champaign County solar-powered data center, also a Donato project, is under construction east of U.S. 45 near Airport Road in east Urbana. It will generate 6 megawatts of electricity.
Donato’s company has also developed a solar-powered data center in Arcola and is in the process of building one in south Villa Grove at the site that formerly housed a railroad roundhouse.
Demolition of the roundhouse is nearly complete.