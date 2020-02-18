CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois faculty want to install six “smart sensors” around Champaign to keep track of its climate, air quality and noise levels.
Under a proposal to be voted on Tuesday by the Champaign City Council, the sensors would be placed on city traffic-signal poles and provide real-time data for researchers and the public to use.
The Array of Things, which has been developed since 2013 in partnership with scientists at several universities, “will essentially serve as a ‘fitness tracker’ for the city,” staff wrote in a report to council.
The sensors will measure temperature, barometric pressure, light, vibration, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, ambient sound intensity, and pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
But they won’t be stalking you.
“The Array of Things project is interested in monitoring urban environment and activity, not individuals,” the report said.
“The technology and policy have been designed to specifically minimize any potential collection of data about individuals, so privacy protection is built into the design of the sensors and into the operating policies.”
The sensors would be placed at six intersections: Walnut and Logan streets; Springfield Avenue and Neil Street; First Street and Logan; First and Kirby Avenue; Wright and Green streets; and Prospect Avenue and Town Center Boulevard.
The first three would be located near downtown Champaign around the proposed Yards project; one would monitor traffic by Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center; another would monitor traffic in the heart of campus; and the last would monitor traffic in the North Prospect commercial district.
The city would help install the sensors and pay for limited maintenance.
It would also pay $4,500 for one of the smart sensors, while the UI would pay for the rest, according to the report.
“This initiative has the potential to allow researchers, policymakers, developers and residents to work together and take specific actions that will make cities healthier, more efficient and more livable,” according to the staff report. “The data will help cities operate more efficiently and realize cost savings by anticipating and proactively addressing challenges such as urban flooding and traffic safety.”