CHAMPAIGN — Local high school students are getting a unique opportunity to fill up their volunteer hours: using high-tech equipment for the underground mapping of St. Mary’s Cemetery.
It all started when Knights of Columbus members started taking a closer look at the cemetery’s records.
They had started to clean up a section of graves for infants at St. Mary’s, adding memorial markers to recognize it as a special area.
As the volunteers worked on that, they started to realize how much other work there was to be done.
“It quickly became, ‘Well, we’re going to have to do a little bit of everything,’” said Denny Santarelli, one of the main Knights of Columbus members working on the cemetery.
“Everything” meant cleaning up the neighboring treeline, restoring broken headstones, digging up and/or stabilizing headstones and mapping graves.
Last year, the group had an aerial map made and marked locations as well as possible so people can go online and search by name to find exactly where someone is buried.
While working on all of these projects, volunteers started noticing a pattern in the records: Some plots were being bought without ever having someone buried in them.
Something else stood out, too: Sections of the cemetery with no headstones have dips in the ground as if the earth has settled over time after being disturbed.
Empty plots still belong to their purchasers, and uneven ground doesn’t always indicate an unmarked grave, but identifying actual grave sites isn’t as easy as calling up people in the records.
The land for the cemetery was donated to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in 1866.
Since then, records have changed hands between caretakers, families have moved in and out of the area, headstones have shifted over time and around 3,000 bodies have been buried in the cemetery.
Bob Pratten, another Knights of Columbus member, has taken an interest in both the practical effort of repairing gravestones and in the history of the cemetery.
“The people here, you can read about them and what they did,” Pratten said.
He can point out families who have been buried together across generations, immigrants who fought in the Civil War, and at least 120 veterans who were buried there, including John Miller, a Medal of Honor recipient who seems to have fought in the Battle of Gettysburg.
“Lincoln could’ve given him that medal,” Pratten said.
Pratten knew a little bit about ground-penetrating radar and how it could be used to map a graveyard, so he started asking around.
The University of Illinois was his first thought, but people there explained that they couldn’t commit to this project without having to do it for everyone who asked.
However, they were able to recommend he reach out to UI alumnus Bill Vavrik, vice president of Applied Research Associates.
Vavrik was definitely interested in the project.
“I have family members who are buried in that cemetery,” Vavrik said. “So for me, it’s a great way to give back that also has a bit of a personal connection.”
There was still one problem: Where could they find someone with the time to interpret the loads of data returned by the ground-penetrating radar?
The radar works a bit like an X-ray, shooting into the ground to a depth set on the machine — it can get specific down to the inch, but in this case, the search range will hover around 6 feet.
The waves “reflect” back to the machine with a visualization of anything with different properties than regular dirt.
“It’s a little bit of an art form to analyze some of this data,” Vavrik said.
Usually, Vavrik’s company uses this technology for things like measuring concrete thickness on roads, or checking for buried pipes or electrical lines.
However, it has been used to map other cemeteries, to scope out archaeological sites and to find unexploded ordnance and clear minefields.
Computers can’t automatically analyze the collection of wavy lines formed by this data; someone has to sit down and go through it manually.
Applied Research employees don’t have the time to do that, but Vavrik had the idea to reach out to the High School of St. Thomas More.
Both the cemetery and the school are Catholic, and Vavrik knew students there were required to fulfill a certain number of volunteer hours, so a partnership seemed perfect.
“This would be an opportunity to do a project with really high-end, great technology. There’s only a handful of these in the country; this is really cutting-edge stuff,” Vavrik said. “For us as a company, it would be a great opportunity to see if we can develop some high school students that want to become engineers and maybe someday they could come work with us.”
Sure enough, one of the physics classes was game to take on the project.
The final hurdle was getting software for the students to use to look through the data; Applied Research has a commercial license, but students needed to be able to work on it elsewhere.
Vavrik reached out to Kontur, the company that sold his firm the equipment and software, and explained how all of these different groups were volunteering for this project.
Kontur agreed to give them five licenses for free.
“It makes it so that every aspect of this project is 100 percent donation. Whether it’s time, talent or treasure, it’s all donated,” Vavrik said.
Finally, everything is lined up and the plan is set: on Saturday, Applied Research employees will hook up the radar to the back of a utility vehicle and drive up and down each row of graves.
Santarelli said he wasn’t sure if they’d be able to fit through some gaps, but Vavrik had assured him they’d figure it out.
“We’re expecting that sometimes we’re going to see a very bright signal of modern steel vault and other times we’re going to see a small disturbance 5 or 6 feet down and say, ‘Wait a minute, this disturbance could have been at one point in time a wooden coffin,’” Vavrik said.
That’s where the students will come in.
Once all of the information is collected, they’ll comb through for those questionable disturbances, whether they be rotting wood or voids in the ground.
The students will mark those areas as grave sites, but if they’re not sure, they can send screenshots off to professionals at Applied Research.
“I’ll put it in front of, you know, geophysicists with Ph.D.s on the topic who will be able to look at it in a little more depth and then explain to those high school students what they’re seeing,” Vavrik said. “We’re going all the way from high school students to folks with advanced degrees in the area.”
Eventually, the map they create will be sent to the Knights of Columbus volunteers at the cemetery. They’ll combine it with the aerial map to finally identify unmarked graves and understand exactly what is happening under the surface.