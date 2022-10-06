CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps you’ve seen this research lab’s name on a stylish flyer, an Instagram post or a stray coaster at a campus bar.
All of these clever marketing materials are creations of the Alcohol Research Lab on the University of Illinois campus, meant to recruit participants for their studies.
In order to analyze the effects of the drug in social and emotional contexts, the lab administers alcohol to capable, willing and legal research participants, who are paid for their time.
Research isn’t limited to drinking-age students. One of the lab’s current studies is paying participants $300 to collect data on a wearable blood-alcohol content biosensor by using it for two weeks.
“It’s really hard to recruit people in the community, but that’s what we’re trying to do,” said research coordinator Laura Gurrieri. “Because we need their data as well.”
Founded in 2015 and nestled in the Psychology Building, the campus lab led by UI addiction researcher Catharine Fairbairn explores an age-old question: If alcohol is so harmful to the human body, why do so many people drink to excess?
More than half the U.S. adult population regularly ingests alcohol, and more than a quarter reported binge drinking in the last month, according to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
“We don’t think people behave in ways that are wholly illogical, though sometimes we may discount long-term harms for short-term benefits,” Fairbairn said. “We think some of the emotional and social effects of alcohol could be the key to that puzzle and could help us, in some cases, intervene earlier and prevent some of that excessive drinking.”
A recent lab study examined the relationship between alcohol consumption and the distance people keep in social settings — a hot topic during the early days of COVID-19.
The Alcohol Research Lab recruited groups of friends and strangers, gave them alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and recorded their social interactions. The footage was analyzed through machine learning to measure how the distances between participants changed over time.
Their findings: Alcohol consumption didn’t affect the physical distance between friends, who started close and remained close as they drank. But strangers that drank together often closed their distance.
“Alcohol helped overcome the wariness or uncertainty we have with strangers,” Fairbairn said.
The lab is hosting two paid studies to kick off the fall semester. The first is called the “alcohol friend group study,” seeking regular drinkers between the ages of 21 and 30, who can refer friends to join them for a six- to nine-hour lab session. Completing a phone screening and the allotted lab time will grant each participant $100.
The second is the biosensor study, which is slightly more intensive, and open to all adults of drinking age. Researchers are trying to validate a watch-like device that claims to measure intoxication by detecting alcohol excreted through the wearer’s precipitation.
In three sessions, participants will consume alcohol in a controlled setting while researchers compare the device’s alcohol consumption measurements against breathalyzer readings.
Participants will also put themselves and the technology through some physical tests, Gurrieri said: What happens to the readings when a wearer waves their arms around, or sweats after cycling on a stationary bike? And can the device be programmed to factor out environmental alcohols present in many perfumes, lotions and cleaning products?
Between lab sessions, participants continue wearing the device for two weeks, pairing it with regular breathalyzer readings. In the end, they’ll get $300. Open sessions are available starting in mid-November.
If you’re interested in participating, here’s what to know. Sign up through www.alcoholresearchlab.com starts with a medical screener: Individuals can’t sign up if they have any medical conditions that prohibit alcohol consumption, or if they’re recovering from an alcohol use disorder.
“We only accept people who would be drinking as much if not more in the wild as we would administer in our lab,” Fairbairn said.
Dosing is individually scaled to each participant’s height and weight. For all studies, they’re given vodka mixed with Sprite, since vodka has fewer psychological effects than other forms of liquor, Gurrieri said.
Before each lab session, participants must abstain from alcohol for a certain number of hours. Researchers check IDs and administer a breathalyzer to check each sign-up is at zero blood alcohol content.
“Basically, it’s the safest possible bar you could ever go to, plus our whole aim is to do things will help us understand why some people suffer so much,” Fairbairn said.
Over the lab’s seven-year lifespan, student research assistants have built the lab a social media presence. Posts on Instagram (@alcoholresearchlab), Twitter and TikTok balance research and recruitment with harm reduction tactics — updates on recently concluded studies are mixed in with alcohol facts and safe drinking tips for their audience.
According to Fairbairn, many current and past student researchers pair their lab work with peer counseling and prevention around alcohol abuse at the university level.
“It’s important to me and reflected in the team that we both do indirect good by contributing to knowledge but also direct good through outreach,” Fairbairn said.