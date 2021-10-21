CHAMPAIGN — Two-and-a-half months after the last day on the job for former Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb, the city has begun accepting applications for his replacement.
According to the recruitment profile released by the city, the next chief will earn a salary between $139,229 and $187,962, plus benefits. That’s the same salary range paid during Cobb’s tenure, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
The time that’s passed between the Aug. 6 effective date of Cobb’s resignation and this week’s opening of the application process was spent gathering community feedback on what City Manager Dorothy David should look for in the next chief and that information being reviewed and turned into a recruitment profile by recruitment firm Baker Tilly US, Hamilton said.
City officials hope to bring in finalists in January and have the next chief hired by February, he said.
“The city needs an experienced and engaging professional to lead the highly-skilled and dedicated men and women at the Champaign Police Department,” David said. “We are looking for a dynamic leader who is ready to hit the ground running and jump in right away to help the city tackle a number of high priorities.”
Some priorities listed in the recruitment profile include developing a supportive team environment; addressing community gun violence; helping the department to recover and heal from the death of Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed this past May in the line of duty; strengthening community relationships; ensuring student safety and promoting the health and well-being of the staff.
According to the profile, Champaign’s next police chief must have at least a bachelor’s degree (and a master’s is preferred) in criminology, criminal justice, law enforcement, public administration, political science, sociology, psychology or a closely related field.
Also required is at least 10 years of “progressive experience” as a certified police officer at the municipal, state or federal level, with a minimum of three years serving with the rank of lieutenant or above.
Among other requirements are experience working in multi-racial, multicultural, urban communities, establishing residency in Champaign within six months of being appointed, completion of necessary training courses required by the state and certification from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards board — or the ability to achieve certification within six months of appointment.
The profile also adds more “preferred” qualifications.
Among them: completion of police leadership training, two or more years serving as a chief or deputy chief in a comparable-sized community and certification or certificate of completed training in racial or multicultural studies, diversity, equity and inclusion, trauma-informed service delivery or crisis intervention.
Champaign’s next chief should be a skilled communicator, a champion for diversity, be a calm and collected professional, an engaging and active community member, an active listener with strong interpersonal skills and someone who leads by example, according to some of the traits listed in the profile.
Hamilton said the city is paying Baker Tilly $46,350 to manage the search and identify potential candidates for both the police chief and public works director positions.
Former public works Director Dennis Schmidt retired in 2020, but recruiting candidates to replace him didn’t get underway until recently due to a hiring freeze that had been in place, Hamilton said.
Cobb resigned after serving nine years as police chief to take a new job with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Board.