CHAMPAIGN — A second arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into gunfire in a field north of Centennial High School last month.
On Sept. 25, in connection with the gunfire, the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office obtained an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old male for aggravated discharge of a firearm. The teen was arrested at the Champaign County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to Champaign police.
A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident Sept. 30.
At about 1:38 p.m. Sept. 15, police responded to the area of Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School on a report of shots fired. Both schools were placed on lockdown at police request.
Upon arrival, officers located a shooting scene in a field north of the high school and recovered 13 shell casings in two separate locations, indicating multiple shooters.
No injuries were reported, and following further investigation police are confident the high school wasn’t the intended target of the shooting incident.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has any additional information on the incident contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Information may also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.