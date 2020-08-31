URBANA -- It’s been nearly a year since Champaign County’s last residential electronics collection event, but a chance to get rid of all your old TVs, computers and phones is coming up soon.
Online registration was set to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday for the next residential electronics collection set for Oct. 9-10 at Parkland College, according to the event sponsors, which include the county, cities of Champaign and Urbana and village of Savoy.
Anyone living in a community that helps support the electronics recycling program is welcome to sign-up.
That includes anyone living in Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Longview, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Rantoul, Savoy, Sidney, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Tolono and Urbana and in unincorporated areas of the county.
Typically there are two electronics recycling collections in the county a year. The one that would have been held this past spring was derailed by COVID-19 closings.
To be able to offer the same capacity as in the past and limit the number of people on site to under 50 at a time, the collection event has been stretched to two days, according to Susan Monte, recycling coordinator for the county.
For the October collection days, each participating household can bring up to seven items, and the number of TVs each household can bring is limited to four.
In addition to TVs, items that can be brought for recycling include computers, monitors, printers, electronic keyboards, fax machines, VCRs, DVD players/recorders, portable digital music players, video game consoles, electronic mice, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers and small-sale servers.
Other items that will be accepted include sound bars, ink and toner cartridges, loose wires such as extension cords, cables and surge protectors, microwave ovens, holiday string lights, all phones and accessories, digital cameras, mini cams, digital projectors, credit card readers, telecom equipment, uninterrupted power supplies such as battery backups and chargers, rechargeable batteries, networking equipment, external drives and circuit boards.
Small items can be placed in a box and counted as one item.
Anyone wishing to participate must register in advance and sign up for a 15-minute time slot from 1-3 pm. Oct. 9 or 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10.
Those signing up will receive a confirmation via email or text and will later receive a mailed postcard that will serve as the admission ticket to participate.
Registration will remain open until all time slots are full.
To register: ecycle.simplybook.me
Monte said planning is also under way for a household hazardous waste collection, tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2021. More details on that will be forthcoming, she said.