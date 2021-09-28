URBANA — For Linda Weiner, this year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser for Daily Bread Soup Kitchen will be a bit bittersweet.
Weiner and Susan Garner — both local potters — launched Empty Bowls together in Champaign-Urbana in 2007 and have been involved in making this event happen ever since.
Due to family health issues, this will be the last year both of them will be involved, they said.
“It’s bittersweet, because it’s always very time consuming and an all-encompassing thing, and we love doing it,” Weiner said. “The event itself is really fun.”
Empty Bowls events raise money for organizations that help feed the hungry. Local potters handcraft hundreds of bowls for the event, which includes a meal of soup and bread.
This year’s event will feature 250 bowls made by members of the Champaign-Urbana Potters’ Club, student potters at Parkland College and other potters in the community.
Garner, of Urbana, and Weiner, of Champaign, have made hundreds of bowls for Empty Bowls events over 14 years.
A retired teacher and native of Little Rock, Ark., Garner relocated to C-U 40 years ago when her husband, John, joined the University of Illinois faculty as an architecture professor.
She first learned pottery-making in an evening class through the UI, she recalled.
Garner said she first heard about Empty Bowls in other communities from Parkland College ceramics Professor Christopher Berti — who is the guest of honor at this year’s event — and wanted to start them here.
She’s been thrilled with the results. The first event raised $1,680, and the last one, held in 2019, raised $11,906, Garner said.
“It’s grown tremendously,” she said.
Weiner, a retired stockbroker originally from Detroit, moved to C-U in 2000 after she retired. Husband Barry’s property management company is based in Urbana, and he had been commuting from Colorado, where she was working, she said.
Weiner first took up pottery as a way to relax during her stockbroker years, she said.
She met Garner through the Champaign-Urbana Potters’ Club. She remembered Garner coming to her with the idea to start Empty Bowls locally and thought it sounded like a wonderful idea, she said.
The first local event in 2007 benefited the Crisis Nursery food pantry, Garner said. Those in 2009 and 2013 raised money for the Wesley Evening Food Pantry, and the one in 2011 benefited the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s backpack program, she said.
Since 2009, Empty Bowls events have been held at Silvercreek restaurant in Urbana, where owner Allen Strong donates both the space and the food served, and since 2014, they’ve raised funds for Daily Bread, Garner said.
Geoffrey Bant, president of the potters club, said Empty Bowls will likely continue as a community-service opportunity for club members.
“It’s kind of a natural fit for a potters club,” he said.
The club currently has about 50 members but is poised to grow and has plans to expand its studio, Bant said. Membership is limited by studio space, and there’s a waiting list.