CHAMPAIGN — Seven organizations and community members have been honored with Mowrer Awards by the Self Help Center of Family Service of Champaign County.
The awards were presented May 5 at the Biennial Conference focused on healthy aging in America.
Awards and recipients included:
- Existing group award: Women’s Dementia Care Support Group.
- Professional support group leader awards: Kathy Rhoads, owner of Circle of Friends Adult Day Care in Champaign, and Dorothy Davis, regional coordinator for Children’s Home and Aid Society Parents Care and Share program.
- Family support group leader award: Elizabeth Sullard, founder of Working Moms of Chambana.
- Mental health group leader award: Kerrie Hacker, senior field developer for Grow in Illinois.
- Mental health advocate award: Debra Medlyn, for her involvement with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
- Individual lay person award: Giovanna Dibenedetto, for her work with the Silver Hearts group in Urbana.