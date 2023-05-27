CHAMPAIGN — Seven organizations and community members have been honored with Mowrer Awards by the Self Help Center of Family Service of Champaign County.

The awards were presented May 5 at the Biennial Conference focused on healthy aging in America.

Awards and recipients included:

  • Existing group award: Women’s Dementia Care Support Group.
  • Professional support group leader awards: Kathy Rhoads, owner of Circle of Friends Adult Day Care in Champaign, and Dorothy Davis, regional coordinator for Children’s Home and Aid Society Parents Care and Share program.
  • Family support group leader award: Elizabeth Sullard, founder of Working Moms of Chambana.
  • Mental health group leader award: Kerrie Hacker, senior field developer for Grow in Illinois.
  • Mental health advocate award: Debra Medlyn, for her involvement with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
  • Individual lay person award: Giovanna Dibenedetto, for her work with the Silver Hearts group in Urbana.