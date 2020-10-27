DANVILLE — For a Danville-based service group, “going to the fridge” has taken on a whole new meaning.
It’s not to see what snack has magically appeared there; it’s to get creative and raise money for various worthwhile Vermilion County projects.
The Icebox Club refurbishes 1940s-era refrigerators and other items and gives them to area not-for-profit organizations, which auction them off as fundraisers.
Club member Mary Morrison-Gagnon said the average sale price for the refrigerators is $1,800 — three to four times the price the club has in refurbishing them.
“It’s amazing how many people find refrigerators in their garages and basements, and they still work, and they don’t know what to do with them,” Morrison-Gagnon said.
Refrigerator manufacturers made their products to last in the mid-20th Century, said Rick Todd, another club member who helps on the refurbishing. Usually it doesn’t take much work to get them running again — maybe replacing a cord or a door gasket that has gotten rock hard over the years.
“Usually the cooling unit isn’t really affected” by the machine being so old, Todd said. “Seventy years ago, they didn’t have defrosters and ice-makers. It was designed to do one thing, and that was cool. They weren’t fancy.”
Refrigerators aren’t the only thing the club refurbishes. They have done vanities, chairs, bar stools and are currently working on portable bars. One current project is taking a 1940s refrigerator that has a hole in it and turning it into a smoker.
Also in the refurbishment stages are an old gas pump and a 1950s popcorn machine that was formerly used in the concession stand at Danville’s Ellsworth Park. It will be donated to the Fischer Theatre.
The refrigerators are taken apart, cleaned up, custom-painted and vinyl-wrapped using different themes ranging from Chicago Cubs and Bears, to a tropical paradise, patriotic, Harley-Davidson or the Indianapolis 500. A sound system is also frequently installed. A Cubs refrigerator, for example, plays “Go Cubs Go” when the door is opened. Others are equipped with a lengthy hit list.
The work often takes places in Todd’s garage, who Morrison-Gagnon said is one of the more active members of the club.
“The lighting is usually volunteer,” Todd said. “We pay for the parts. We get a brand new amp and equipment” for the sound.
“Each time we do it, we get a little fancier.”
Sometimes the club refurbishes two to three refrigerators a year. They have given them to places such as Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity, “a bunch of different organizations,” he said.
One of the “coolest things,” he said, is that many people who win the refrigerator turn around and donate it to a worthy cause. On at least one occasion, the prize changed hands three times that way.
Many local companies donate their time to the refurbishing projects. Their names are listed on the side of the items.
The Icebox Club came about after numbers dwindled in a Danville Rotary club and members decided they didn’t want to continue to send dues out of town but still wanted to help the community and Vermilion County.
“It took us months to come up with a name,” Morrison-Gagnon said.
The club has helped groups raise more than $20,000 over the years. It has volunteered for years to organize Danville’s Night of Lights Parade.
“Our purpose is to be selfless in our actions, to use our talents to help improve our local community, and most (important) to have fun,” she said.
The club, which includes people ranging from junior high age up to adults, meets at noon Tuesdays at Sarges Tap on East Main Street in Danville.
The club is conducting a 50/50 holiday shopping raffle to be drawn Nov. 24.
Proceeds from the Black Friday 50/50 raffle help to support all the club’s projects throughout the year.
“This year has been a challenging year due to COVID-19,” Morrison-Gagnon said. “Yet we remain optimistic that we will be able to continue our good works.”
Raffle tickets cost one for $10 and three for $25. To buy a ticket, contact Morrison-Gagnon at 217-260-2154 or Miles Law Office at 217-442-3947.