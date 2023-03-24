CHAMPAIGN — Three years after closing inside dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen has reopened for people to eat indoors.
For the first few weeks, the soup kitchen will serve about 40 indoors for a hot lunch and will continue serving through the walk-up window with hot meals to go, said Ellen Harms, a volunteer board member for the organization.
Daily Bread can seat about 80-90 at full capacity, but by starting out with a reduced indoor capacity, “we’re able to space out people a little bit better,” she said.
While indoor meals are being served again, Harms said there remains a concern about COVID-19 infection for both volunteers — mostly older adults — and guests, some of whom are likely unvaccinated.
“We’re very proud of the fact that in these whole three years of COVID, we have not missed a day of feeding people,” she said. “We’ve never run out of food.”
The organization has continued to provide both a hot lunch and a sack meal for its guests to have later. It’s also continued providing various social services help out a side door, but that assistance will be moving back inside, Harms said.
Volunteers are very excited to be back to serving indoors, she said. Many guests didn’t just come for the food. They came because they were lonely and enjoyed the companionship.
“We’re happy to get back to that whole sense of community that we’ve had with our guests,” she said.
Daily Bread lost some volunteers during the first three years of the pandemic, but also became very efficient at operating with the volunteers available, Harms said.
Volunteer staffing is OK for now, she said, but there may be more volunteers needed down the road.