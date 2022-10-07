CHAMPAIGN — Local immigrant service agencies are preparing for the possibility that some of the thousands of migrants — primarily from Venezuela — that have been bused from Texas to Chicago will arrive at some point in Champaign County.
That hasn’t happened yet, said Gloria Yen, director of the New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA.
But providers of services that may be needed by incoming migrants are being asked in advance if they can help if the need arises, she said.
“I think we are in a community that is supportive of immigrant needs,” Yen said.
For now, she said, “all we’re doing currently with stakeholders is just to get a sense of who might be available to respond and what we need to do if they arrive.”
Those needs might be for housing, medical screenings, legal screenings and casework, she said, “so we’ve been talking to folks who could possibly plug in those areas.”
Last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation to make resources available to assist asylum-seekers arriving about daily from Texas to Chicago.
In doing so, he activated about 75 members of the Illinois National Guard and allowed for speeding up procurement of resources needed for humanitarian assistance for asylum-seekers. As of the proclamation Sept. 14, more than 500 asylum-seekers had arrived “with more buses arriving nearly every day,” Pritzker’s office said.
Yen said about 2,000 migrants mostly from Venezuela have been bused from Texas to Chicago in the past month or so. Many who have arrived in Chicago are fleeing tough conditions and seeking a better life in the U.S., she said.