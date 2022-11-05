CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who learned how to play the accordion earlier in the pandemic has decided to share his new gift with shoppers this holiday season in the spirit of helping others.
Between now and Christmas, Hugh Gallivan will be putting his musical talent to work as an accordion-playing bell-ringer for the Salvation Army of Champaign County.
He’s rung a bell during previous Red Kettle campaigns, he said, and for this season, he had an idea.
“I’m just going to bring that accordion and play Christmas tunes at the kettle this year,” he said.
Gallivan said he’s signed up for four three-hour bell-ringer shifts outside the Harvest Market grocery store in south Champaign, and he’s going to be encouraging shoppers to sing along as he plays.
If you don’t sing, he’ll have another option to join in.
He bought a box of kazoos, and will be making them available to folks who’d rather hum along.
Gallivan, who works as manager of Mid-America Sand and Gravel and Mid-America Concrete Recycling, will be at Harvest Market from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 21, Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, and he’s encouraging others to bring their instruments and play along.
He also urges more people to sign up to be bell-ringer volunteers.
The local branch of hte Salvation Army is set to launch its annual holiday season Red Kettle drive Friday, with thousands of volunteer bell-ringer hours yet to be covered, according to the local organization’s corps officer, Maj. Randall Summit.
To staff the kettles throughout Champaign County, Summit said the Salvation Army needs to fill 8,000 hours, and so far, 570 have been covered.
Gallivan, who serves on the organization’s advisory board, said Summit mentioned the need for bell-ringers at the board’s last meeting.
Note to prospective volunteers who are also musicians:
“I think the major said anytime there’s an instrument out at a kettle, the donations increase,” Gallivan said.
Volunteering to ring bells is a great service opportunity for scout troops, families, service clubs, organizations, Sunday school classes and other groups, Summit said.
Many of the local service club chapters, such as the Rotary, Kiwanis and Exchange clubs, have already signed up, he said.
“We get really good support from those groups, but they can’t do it all,” Summit said.
The local Salvation Army hopes to raise $550,000 this season — with a goal of collecting $155,000 of that from donations dropped into Red Kettle buckets, he said.
The money helps fund the cost of programs, including a food pantry, aid for the homeless, shelter for local veterans, Christmas gifts for families in need and other social services.
“The Christmas campaign is 26 percent of our budget, so it is really, really important,” Summit said.
The kettles will be rolled out Friday at 16 locations in Champaign-Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet and St. Joseph, and on the Friday after Thanksgiving the locations will grow to 30 — including two locations in Savoy, he said.
The kettles and bell-ringers will be stationed oustide stores from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Christmas Eve.
The Salvation Army fills in gaps with paid bell-ringers, which provides jobs for people in need, Summit said, but he hopes to get at least half of the hours covered by volunteers.
“If we get 4,000 of the hours covered, that would be amazing,’ he said.
Last holiday season, the local branch raised about $498,000. The organization generally serves about 60,000 or more people a year.
For this year, Summit said, “I’m sure we’ll top 70,000.”
Gallivan said the website at SAChampaign.org makes it easy to sign up for volunteer bell-ringer shifts.