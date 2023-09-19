URBANA — Need help paying your utility bills?
Applications will be accepted starting Oct. 2 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Champaign County.
The first wave will be taken from adults 60 and older, the disabled and families with children under age 6.
Starting Nov. 1, applications will be taken from households that are disconnected from their utilities or have a disconnection notice, or that have propane tanks at less than 25 percent capacity.
All other households can begin applying Dec. 1.
LIHEAP provides a one-time benefit to homeowners and renters living in households at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income of up to $2,430. Monthly income limits rise depending on the number of people in the home.
Those planning to apply in October must make an appointment in person at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s office at Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U, or 2009 Round Barn Road, C, or the Rantoul Business Center, 601 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul. Appointments can also be made by calling 217-384-1226.
Those applying in November and beyond will be able to make appointment in person, by phone or through the RPC website at ccrpc.org/LIHEAP starting Nov. 1. All other income-eligible households can begin applying Dec. 1.
See the website for a list of documents needed to verify proof of income.
Help is available for those who meet the guidelines for natural-gas, propane and/or electric bills and assistance for inoperable heating systems.
Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 15, 2024.