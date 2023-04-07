URBANA — Reports of child abuse in Champaign County increased during the first three years of the pandemic, and an awareness campaign underway this month is intended to serve as a reminder for everyone to speak up when abuse is suspected.
“Silence is deadly to children,” said Kari Miller, executive director of the Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center.
That agency has stationed blue silhouettes of children, representing unknown kids who have suffered as a result of abuse and neglect, throughout the community, and they’ll be visible throughout this month.
Champaign County CASA has also placed blue pinwheels — the national symbol for child abuse and neglect prevention — around the local community to serve as visual reminders this month.
Miller said her agency typically sees 250 to 275 abused or neglected children a year, but that number rose to about 300 a year during the earlier years of the pandemic as children were left home alone or with people they may not normally have been left with when their parents had to report back to their jobs.
Not only that, she said, job losses created stress and the breakdown of families during those earlier pandemic years.
The numbers are swinging in the right direction, Miller said, “but it’s still definitely a big problem that needs immediate attention. We need everyone on the lookout.”
The Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center sees kids following reports of sexual and serious physical abuse. Its goal is to provide children with a safe place to be heard and where families receive services designed to reduce the trauma of child abuse.
Champaign County CASA’s mission is to stand up for abused and neglected children in court to prevent future abuse and neglect.
Suspected child abuse can be reported by calling local police or the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Hotline at 1-800-252-2873.