She didn’t know it at the time, but losing her mom at a young age — leaving her dad to provide for three girls by himself — would eventually chart AMY BROWN’s career path.
“The help and intervention of friends and school staff kept our family safe in those difficult times, which in turn fostered a strong appreciation for the power of connections to others,” she says.
“As such, I opened up our home to youth who needed support over the years to live with us, and once I entered social services in 1994 have appreciated every opportunity it has offered me for meaningful work that can make a difference in other people’s lives.”
Along the way, the Danville native and Urbana resident has led three difference-making organizations: Project Success Serving Vermilion County Schools Inc. (1994-2000), CRIS Healthy Aging Center of Champaign and Vermilion Counties (2000-22) and, since February, Champaign’s Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
The proud alumna of Danville’s St. Patrick’s Grade School, Schlarman High and Danville Area Community College took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 190th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … simple: no matter the circumstance, be kind.
If I could trade places for a week with another business person in town … I always say I would love to trade places with my longtime friend, Debra Studniarz. She is an amazing home interior consultant at Carter’s Furniture, which is a career I find fascinating and appreciate the skill that goes into it.
I used to have more time for my side hobby of being a consultant for home décor and a local artist, but I don’t have as much time now. She and I are mutually curious about each other’s roles and often joke about trading jobs for a moment.
It is always fun to imagine what it would be like, and I’m sure it would be an eye-opening experience.
My favorite moments in this job happen … when I see the progress that our youth and families have made. Watching them grow and become more confident in their abilities brings me great satisfaction and reminds me why I chose this profession.
Seeing their accomplishments, big or small, is one of the most rewarding experiences for me. It's a reminder that you can make an impact on someone's life and can help them reach their goals. This never fails to bring me joy and a sense of pride.
I can’t live without my ... my husband Kent, my rock. Without him, I would be lost. Our blended family of six kids are my world — they make me laugh, lift me up and give me lots of love and support. My five grandchildren are the light of my life — they bring so much joy to our home. And of course, I can’t forget my trusty pup, Wrigley S’more.
Finally, the one thing I can’t live without — a Sharpie Fine Point Marker.
When it comes to meetings … in my opinion, having in-person meetings is crucial because it enables us to talk about several various subjects, discover solutions and foster stronger relationships.
Although digital communication is widespread nowadays, it is better to have face-to-face meetings when dealing with complex issues. Additionally, meeting in person can foster better teamwork and spark more innovative ideas.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … approachable, creative and interested.
In my office, you’ll find … a reflection of my life and interests. It’s filled with photos of family and friends, reminding me that I’m never alone in any endeavor. I also have a large painting that I completed last fall of the majestic “Gates of Grange Grove at Memorial Stadium.”
And, last but not least, I have a ginormous, colorful peace sign to remind me to spread peace wherever I go.
When it comes to a professional role model … Darlene Halloran has been my professional role model ever since I was 19 and a young mom. She helped me figure out how to juggle parenting, pursuing higher education and working — all at the same time. Her mentorship has been invaluable to me throughout my professional journey so far.
Nowadays, Josh Whitman is another person that I admire professionally. Every time I listen to him speak or get the chance to talk to him, I gain invaluable insight that I can in turn use. His wise words are always inspiring and motivating; it’s hard not to be taken in by the infrastructure and team-building wisdom he has to offer.
Leadership is … a complex role that requires multiple skills and techniques. When tasked with leading a team, the most difficult part of this role is often balancing the different personalities and expectations of team members.
As a leader, one must find ways to motivate everyone to reach a shared goal while still making sure individual objectives are met. It can be a challenging and rewarding experience, making it both the most difficult yet most interesting part of the role.
With strong communication, collaboration and empathy, a leader can effectively guide their team to success. When leadership is done correctly, the most challenging part of it is also the most rewarding.
I’m frugal in that … I try to look for quality items that will last a long time and not have to be replaced soon. I also love finding a good deal so that I can get the most for the money. I’m not afraid to shop around, research different products and compare prices so that I can get the best deal. It may take a little extra time, and I know it will save money in the long run.
When I’m interviewing job candidates, I like to … get a sense of how they deal with conflict or challenges within a team setting. It’s essential to know how potential hires manage themselves and interact with others in the workplace.
If they are able to remain calm under pressure and find effective solutions, then I know they have the potential to be a successful team member.
Furthermore, if they can show respect for different perspectives during difficult conversations, then that’s a major plus.
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … make a point to greet every person I meet with a “hello” or “good morning.” This creates a feeling of togetherness and friendliness among us.
It can be stressful if everyone is focused solely on their tasks, so acknowledging each other with a smile is a simple yet effective way to improve our work environment. Having a human connection makes it easier for us to collaborate and accomplish our goals as a team.
For lunch … if I’m not having a business lunch, I frequently pick up something that is easy to carry with me while running short errands.
After work … our dog Wrigley S’more gives me a warm welcome when I arrive home. Kent and I like to cook dinner together on the outdoor grill, which he especially enjoys using.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … a while ago, but after starting at Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club in February, I’m excited to take a vacation break this summer with my family. We’ve rented an Airbnb house in South Haven, Michigan, for a few days.
We’ve invited our children and grandchildren to join us and plan to spend our time at the beach, exploring and having family dinners in the evenings.
My exercise routine consists of … Kent and I going the gym every other day. This give us a chance to chat in the car, where we use this time to motivate each other, discuss our plans for the day or talk about our kids. It’s a peaceful few minutes away from our busy schedules.
This routine has become an important part of my exercise regimen and I appreciate having Kent as my gym partner.
I also enjoy taking Wrigley S’more for walks around our neighborhood.
The first job I ever had was … working at Dairy Queen in high school, which taught me more than just the importance of teamwork. I also learned to always stay cool under pressure, especially when it came to those inevitable ice cream rushes.
I was always ready and prepared for anything that could come my way. Of course, an important part of customer satisfaction was making sure that the product being sold was top-notch quality. With that in mind, I made sure to put my best foot forward each day and take pride in providing customers with a good product.
Ultimately, it was this experience at Dairy Queen that taught me the value of hard work and dedication to getting the job done right.