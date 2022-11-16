URBANA — Higher food prices have increased the need for the Thanksgiving dinner food boxes given away each year by Stone Creek Church.
The Urbana church will be able to serve 1,500 families at its annual The Big Give food giveaway, but there remain 413 families on a waiting list after sign-up openings were filled quickly, according to Angela Bradley, a church member who founded the event
The need is great this year as higher food prices have pushed the possibility of a Thanksgiving turkey dinner with traditional trimmings out of reach for more families, she said.
“You don’t realize how entrenched Thanksgiving is in the collective American psyche until you can’t afford it for your family,” she said. “When you can’t have that, it’s crushing.”
Last year, The Big Give served 1,300 families, but local donors are helping the church serve an additional 200 this year.
Heartland Coca-Cola, the County Market grocery at 2901 W. Kirby Ave., C, and Harvest Market grocery in Champaign went in together on the donation of 200 turkeys for families on the list, Bradley said.
Other partners helping pay for the food include the Urbana Meijer, through its Simply Give program, and the University of Illinois Office of Volunteer Programs, she said.
The only way the church was able to include turkeys — running three times more expensive this year than last year — in this year’s food boxes is with the help of donations, Bradley said.
Last year, the cost per turkey for the giveaway ran $6 to $7, and this year, it’s $22.50, she said.
Bradley said she’s felt the pinch of higher grocery prices herself for her household of seven, with each item she buys seeming to be $1 or $2 higher.
The Big Give giveaway will be held Nov. 19, and families on the waiting list will line up at the church Nov. 21 for anything leftover, Bradley said.
Sometimes donations come in at the last minute, and the families on the waiting list will receive food “by the grace of God,” she said.
“We’re just kind of hoping, waiting and seeing what happens,” she said.
The food boxes this year will include a whole turkey, dehydrated mashed potatoes, canned gravy, canned cranberry sauce, frozen green beans and sugar cookie mix, Bradley said.
For families on the list that won’t be able to get out to pick up the food boxes, she said, the food will be delivered through a partnership of the United Way and DoorDash.