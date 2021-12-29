CHAMPAIGN — C-U at Home has opened two low-barrier emergency winter shelters for the homeless in downtown Champaign churches, the agency announced.
The shelters, at First Presbyterian Church and New Covenant Fellowship, are expected to remain open through April 15.
The shelters will serve homeless people who can’t be admitted to C-U at Home’s sober shelters because of substance-abuse issues.
The low-barrier shelters are being funded by the cities of Champaign and Urbana, Champaign County, Cunningham Township and the county's Regional Planning Commission.
The shelters will be able to accommodate up to 25 men and 10 women on any given night, according to C-U at Home.