Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. A few rain showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few rain showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.