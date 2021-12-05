Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.