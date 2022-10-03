CHAMPAIGN — The City of Champaign Township is again reconsidering where its planned new low-barrier shelter for the homeless will go, after the township and C-U at Home failed to come to terms on purchase price Friday for C-U at Home's current facility.
Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom said the township offered C-U at Home the appraised value for its building at 70 E. Washington St., C — $975,000 — which was $275,000 under C-U at Home’s asking price.
Tentative plans had called for the township to develop a low-barrier shelter at C-U at Home’s building, and C-U at Home would have continued its own services for the homeless at another location.
The township's shelter is intended to serve homeless people regardless of their state of sobriety, while C-U at Home's mid-barrier shelter follows a "sober" shelter model.
C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright said her organization’s asking price “was determined based on the need for office space as well as development of space in which to serve our clients.”
“The township counter-offered, but we had to decline that offer as it did not allow for the development of our capital needs,” Courtwright said.
Prior to speaking with township officials about a possible sale of the C-U at Home building, Courtwright said her organization had already worked with an architect on the potential for re-working the building to move away from its current congregate-living setting.
For now, she said, C-U at Home plans remain in place with its mid-barrier shelter and revisit possible changes to its current building after the busy winter season.
C-U at Home bought its current building from Rosecrance in 2020 for $900,000, according to county records.
Quarnstrom said that, in addition to the purchase offer of $975,000, the township had also included the possibility of additional programming support the township has for other organizations, “for them to kind of bridge the gap.”
"That's where things ended on Friday," he said.
As of Monday, “we’re discussing internally what this looks like moving forward,” he said.
Without a confirmed location, Quarnstrom acknowledged plans to get the township's low-barrier shelter up and running by Nov. 1 would be a challenge.
The building the township originally planned to use for a low-barrier shelter, the former Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County location at 119 E. University Ave., C, is still available, he said, but no decisions have been made.
The former Habitat building has more space than the township needs for its shelter and would require some remodeling, whereas the C-U at Home building was closer to the size needed and was already set up as a shelter, Quarnstrom said.