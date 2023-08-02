URBANA — C-U at Home will be moving its mid-barrier shelter for homeless men to a property near downtown Urbana now that that city council has approved its request for $250,000 in federal funding through the Urbana Home Consortium to cover the purchase.
The shelter is currently at 70 E. Washington St., C, and will be moving to 410 W. Springfield Ave., U.
C-U at Home says preparations are underway to get the two-story, five-bedroom house ready for the men to move into by the end of August.
A neighborhood meeting has been set to address questions from the shelter’s future neighbors.
It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Phillips Recreation Center in Urbana.
The shelter will be staffed around the clock and house eight men, according to C-U at Home.